Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 14, 2025

- Oct 14, 2025 15:39 IST
Gaurav Ramdev moves on from Protean eGov Technologies
At Protean, Ramdev led brand, digital, growth and product marketing; PR and public affairs; and D2C and consumer insights. He joined the company as SVP and CMO in June 2023. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 15:30 IST
SGA PR appoints Divyata Kalhans as Senior VP, North and Nehha Gupta as VP, Client Delight
Kalhans will head North India operations, strengthening fintech and new economy tech brands, while Gupta focuses on client strategy, delivery, and stakeholder engagement. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 15:30 IST
Air india express’s ‘xplore more, xpress more’ unites cultures through travel
The campaign, by Omnicom Advertising Group and director Dibakar Banerjee, follows a traveller exploring destinations and cultures, reflecting a generation seeking personal discovery. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 15:23 IST
Avalanche partners with BigAds to develop on-chain advertising solutions
The collaboration integrates ai-driven in-game ads with avalanche’s blockchain to enable transparent, scalable ad microtransactions rewarding players and developers alike. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 15:22 IST
UNIBIC Foods appoints Ajay Bathija as Chief Executive Officer
Bathija will lead UNIBIC Foods’ strategic growth, oversee domestic and international expansion, and strengthen the company’s foothold in India’s packaged foods market. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 15:12 IST
Q3: Publicis Groupe reports 3,529 million euros total net revenue, APAC growth at 6.5%
The Groupe reported total net revenue of 3,529 million euros for the third quarter of 2025, up from 3,423 million euros in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 13:35 IST
Coca-Cola and Google Gemini let you create personalised diwali avatars
Users can scan QR codes on Coca-Cola’s Utsav Packs to create unique “Festicons” by choosing a festive persona and Diwali icon, which Google Gemini turns into shareable digital stickers. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 13:28 IST
Hocco Ice Cream and Haldiram get “Cooler Together”
The collaboration introduces Barfi Ice Cream and brings in Maame Khan, blending heritage and innovation. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 13:21 IST
Aditi Rao Hydari sweetens Hamdard’s Honey campaign
The product is positioned to be a natural and versatile alternative to refined sugar. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 11:59 IST
FTA Global appoints Srijita Das Roy as vice president of brand & communications
Roy brings over 11 years of marketing and communications experience, having led major accounts, client testimonial programmes, and cross-functional teams at NP Digital India. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 11:53 IST
Delhi High Court suggests mediation in CCI’s antitrust ad probe against Madison
Advising the CCI to consider mediation in Madison India’s plea, HC observes that mere blacklisting won’t suffice if a single unit was sold multiple times. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 11:36 IST
CTV ad completions hit 91% for consumer electronics in India: VDO.AI report
Interactive display ads see CTRs rise to 0.39% in Eastern India, while CTV completion rates exceed 90% for televisions, appliances, and personal gadgets. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 11:25 IST
The great Indian TV tangle: policy chaos, power clash and a medium in limbo
Broadcast industry voices and TRAI map the regulatory maze, and what must change to offer a level-playing field to various stakeholders for orderly growth. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 11:18 IST
News18 Bangla’s Durga Puja campaign features on Ads of the World
The campaign uses Bengali storytelling and the iconic boom to capture Kolkata’s Durga Puja moments, showcasing diversity, togetherness, and cultural vibrancy. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 10:44 IST
Banijay Asia to represent Talpa Studios formats in India and Thailand
Banijay Asia will represent Talpa Studios’ portfolio of non-scripted formats in India and Thailand, working to localise, adapt, and produce these shows for regional audience. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 10:25 IST
Rupareliya files open offer for 13.24% of SABTNL shares
The open offer, priced at Rs 10 per share, will be conducted under SEBI’s SAST Regulations, 2011, with the tendering period scheduled from October 20 to November 4, 2025. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 10:20 IST
How a content-first plan turns Diwali into 25 percent of Home Centre annual sales
A five-week “Speaking Gifts” rollout stacks films, chef-led gifting videos, the Diwali Gourmet Table event and influencer collaborations before wider amplification across CTV, outdoor and print. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 09:47 IST
Madison tells Delhi High Court CCI behaved like ED as it seeks to quash antitrust probe
Madison cites a Feb 2024 leniency alleging an ISA buyers cartel and a Model Agency Agreement that restricted negotiations with agencies. It says DG searches focused on agencies, not ISA, and calls the approach discriminatory and damaging to reputation. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 09:43 IST
Saatchi & Saatchi India reimagines festive energy for Audi in ‘Journeys of Imagination’
The campaign brings on Audi’s Progress through Technology philosophy, using AI and photography to turn city streets into vibrant festive canvases. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 09:36 IST
Rajat Mendhi joins S4Capital’s Monks as Head of Planning for India
He will work closely with Ketan Desai, MD of Monks India; Sandipan Bhattacharyya, CCO; and the agency’s newly hired Head of Media, Niranjan Singh. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 09:13 IST
RED FM embraces the unapologetic spirit with ‘Keh Diya Na… Hum Nahi Sudhrenge’
The campaign flips a familiar phrase into a symbol of self-assurance and individuality, blending pop culture energy with stories of fearless people who choose to live unapologetically. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 09:09 IST
Tata Play tackles DTH pricing confusion with AI owl and donkey
Created by Ogilvy, the campaign has gone live nationally, spanning key channels and genres, with a focused rollout across Hindi-speaking markets, Maharashtra, West Bengal and all four southern states. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 08:59 IST
WPP Media wins integrated media mandate for Leeford Healthcare
WPP Media will manage planning and buying across ATL and full-funnel digital, including e-commerce, performance marketing, and SEO. Read more...
- Oct 14, 2025 08:53 IST
Google's new Sponsored Results label brings hide ads option to Search
Advertisers may see shifts in visibility and engagement, potentially requiring more compelling creatives to attract clicks from those who choose to view sponsored content. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 14, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update