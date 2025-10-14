Tata Play tackles DTH pricing confusion with AI owl and donkey

New Delhi: Tata Play has announced the launch of its latest DTH campaign, Samajhdar Bano, Tata Play Lagao.

The campaign employs AI-generated characters, a wise owl and a witty donkey, to simplify Tata Play’s value propositions for consumers humorously.

Conceptualised and executed by Ogilvy, the brand films address common consumer confusions around DTH pricing.

At its core, the campaign aims to deliver a promise of unmatched value for television viewers across the country.

Tata Play said that with an upfront deposit of Rs 3,600, Tata Play subscribers unlock content worth the entire amount, ensuring every rupee goes directly towards their entertainment consumption, while also receiving an HD set-top box, dish antenna, remote, and installation at no extra cost.

In addition, it also talks about the ease of choosing channels that consumers want to watch through the Tata Play Mobile App (TPMA).

Krishnendu Dasgupta, Head – Marketing Communications, Tata Play, said, “This campaign is anchored in a simple yet powerful insight — when it comes to choosing their entertainment they want to watch, what people truly seek is clarity over clutter. While the choices are many, the confusion is even more. Through a light-hearted, relatable moment, our quirky owl and witty donkey step in as trusted guides, making the decision-making process feel effortless.”

He further said, “The campaign has been crafted with an innovative use of Gen-AI tools, seamlessly integrating it into the storytelling that Tata Play advertising is associated with. This approach reinforces our commitment to delivering authentic and engaging narratives through cutting-edge technology.”

The ATL campaign has gone live nationally, spanning key channels and genres, with a focused rollout across Hindi-speaking markets, Maharashtra, West Bengal and all four southern states.

The campaign is also being amplified across digital platforms and social media, ensuring a multi-touchpoint presence that connects with audiences wherever they are.

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “It’s smart to choose Tata Play because it has the best value for money offer and packs to help you truly maximise your entertainment. And to share this smart advice, we took a fun, witty approach of using a donkey and an owl to be our spokespersons to enlighten people and help them make the smart choice. Because smart is the one who chooses Tata Play, like an owl and even a donkey.”

Watch the films here:

Dhamaka Offer Hindi featuring Owl

Dhamaka Offer Hindi featuring Donkey

Dhamaka Offer Marathi featuring Owl

Dhamaka Offer Tamil featuring Owl