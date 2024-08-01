Tata Play drops Sony channels from its packs
Mona Jain moves on from Zee Media
Youtube's Ishan Chatterjee likely to join JioCinema as CRO
Dabur increases adex by 15.4% to Rs 235.89 crore in Q1 FY2025
Emami’s Q1 FY2025 adex rises 23.7% YoY to Rs 183.69 crore
TV Today posts best-ever quarter results; revenue up 40% in Q1FY25
Wavemaker India wins integrated media mandate for Taco Bell
Anurag Agrawal joins The Times of India as Director – Response (West)
81% CMOs believe creativity is important for their business: Dentsu Creative report
Hilton reimagines wedding duties with introduction of ‘Wedding Ambassador'
Cadbury Silk Desserts Range's film surprises with brownie inside chocolate
