Colors Gujarati launches new brand identity, anthem and two new shows

New Delhi: Colors Gujarati with its tagline ‘Assal Gujarati Nu Assal Entertainment’ has launched a brand new look and introduction of two new shows.

Colors Gujarati launched a new brand identity and an anthem "Rangaara" featuring – Aditya Gadhvi, Falguni Pathak, Achint Thakkar, Saumya Joshi. The anthem captures the spirit and roots of Gujarat, resonating with the cultural heartbeat of the region.

The channel presented - ‘United State of Gujarat,’ and ‘Shyam Dhun Lagi Re’ with bhajans composed and sung by Parthiv Gohil.



Alok Jain, President, General Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “At Colors Gujarati we are igniting a movement that celebrates our rich heritage, vibrant culture, and proud people of Gujarat marking a new chapter in Gujarati entertainment. The Gujarati audience is deeply proud of their culture, and we are honored to bring them the content that is rooted with Gujarati values. We stand committed to delivering unparalleled content with elevated production values and star-studded casts. Our refreshed branding and two groundbreaking shows set a new standard, establishing Colors Gujarati as the ultimate destination for premium entertainment.”



Speaking about the two shows, Arnab Das, Cluster Head, Colors Gujarati and Colors Rishtey, said, "Our journey to redefine regional entertainment continues with the launch of United State of Gujarat and Shyam Dhun Lagi Re. These shows mark a significant milestone in our commitment to blend the rich cultural heritage of Gujarat with contemporary storytelling, offering our audience the best quality viewing experience. Through these shows we are not just providing entertainment; but celebrating and preserving the essence of Gujarati culture, reflecting its vibrant spirit in every frame. We are thrilled to bring 'Assal Gujarati Nu Assal Entertainment' to our viewers and look forward to their enthusiastic reception."



Starring a cast, ‘Shyam Dhun Lagi Re’ feature Neelu Vaghela (Baa), Krishna Bhardwaj (Lord Krishna), Paresh Bhatt (Narsinh Mehta), and Hitu Kanodia (Narsinh Mehta’s father). The other show ‘United State of Gujarat’ features Siddharth Randeria (narrator), Raj Anadkat (Keshav), Sana Amin Sheikh (Kay), Ragini Shah (Suryakanta).

‘Shyam Dhun Lagi Re’ is a semi-mythological drama that traces the life of Adi Kavi Narsinh Mehta and his devotion for Lord Krishna. This narrative of love and devotion features an ensemble cast including Krishna Bhardwaj (Lord Krishna), Neelu Vaghela (Baa), Paresh Bhatt (Narsinh Mehta), and Hitu Kanodia.

Playing the role of Lord Krishna in Shyam Dhun Lagi Re, Bhardwaj shared, “Stepping into the divine shoes of Lord Krishna for Shyam Dhun Lagi Re is a profound honor. This role allows me to connect deeply with the rich spiritual heritage and cultural essence of Gujarat. Colors Gujarati’s commitment to delivering ‘Assal Gujarati Nu Assal Entertainment’ is evident in the meticulous production and heartfelt storytelling of this show. I am thrilled to bring to life the cherished tales of Lord Krishna and his devotee Narsinh Mehta, hoping to inspire and touch the hearts of our audience.”

Set against the backdrop of Dwarka, ‘United State Of Gujarat’ follows Kay (played by Sana Shaikh) on a heartfelt quest to discover her roots, reuniting with her mother Yamuna (played by Ami Trivedi) and her grandmother Baa (played by Ragini Shah). Also featuring performances by Apara Mehta, Vandana Vithalani, and others.

Sharing his excitement about playing the role of Keshav from USG, Anadkat said, “I am thrilled to be back on TV with a vibrant and flamboyant character, Keshav. Gujarati fans will definitely love this character and the show which boasts of Gujarati culture and traditions - assal Gujarati nu assal entertainment che. Working with Colors Gujarati is going to be a great experience and I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

Colors Gujarati ‘Assal Gujarati Nu Assal Entertainment’ has two new shows premiering on July 29, 2024 ‘Shyam Dhun Lagi Re’ at 7:30 PM and ‘United State of Gujarat’ at 8:00 PM.