George Koshy launches ‘anti agency’ Huddle

New Delhi: George Koshy, former director and CCO, Cryptic, has co-founded a new digital agency, ‘Huddle’ along with Sudhir Makhija.

Koshy announced this on his LinkedIn post and termed the agency’s positioning as ‘anti-agency.’

He addressed the burnout agency employees feel and called ‘Huddle,’ a group of problem solvers.

Koshy has nearly 25 years of experience, having started his career as a trainee at Lowe Lintas. He has worked with Cryptic, Innocean, Digitas India, TBWA/India, Hakuhodo, Ogilvy and Mather Zambia, and more.