Digital

George Koshy launches ‘anti agency’ Huddle

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Huddle
New Delhi: George Koshy, former director and CCO, Cryptic, has co-founded a new digital agency, ‘Huddle’ along with Sudhir Makhija. 

Koshy announced this on his LinkedIn post and termed the agency’s positioning as ‘anti-agency.’ 

He addressed the burnout agency employees feel and called ‘Huddle,’ a group of problem solvers. 

Koshy has nearly 25 years of experience, having started his career as a trainee at Lowe Lintas. He has worked with Cryptic, Innocean, Digitas India, TBWA/India, Hakuhodo, Ogilvy and Mather Zambia, and more. 

