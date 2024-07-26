HDFC Life drives need for financial preparedness among parents to secure child’s future

New Delhi: HDFC Life has launched its latest campaign to expand its brand presence and reach deeper into the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

The campaign is built on the insight that discipline and preparation are essential for achieving one's goals, aimed at recognising that a child's education is a significant trigger for life insurance purchase, especially in the target markets. The film tells a life lesson where a father teaches his daughter the value of discipline in achieving success.

Speaking about the campaign, Vishal Subharwal – Chief Marketing Officer and Group Head, Strategy at HDFC Life, said, "As we continue to grow in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets and expand deeper into regions with stronger distribution and new branches, our goal is to build deeper connections with audiences through tailored regional communication. This campaign is our first step in that direction, focusing on the southern markets. Parents are our core target audience, and with this film, we aim to encourage and enable them to prepare financially to support their children's future."

Adding to this, Vikram Pandey – Chief Creative Officer Leo Burnett, South Asia, said, “In life, we inherently overvalue winning - everyone is focused on the end result of a task. With this poignant new father-daughter story, HDFC Life reiterates the importance of focusing on giving our 100% efforts to any task. The rest will follow.”