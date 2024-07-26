Sony Liv believes #MaamlaGambhirHai for India’s tour of Sri Lanka

Delhi: Sony Liv launched the 'Ab competition Ke Liye #MaamlaGambhirHai’ campaign following Gautam Gambhir’s appointment as a coach.

Sony Liv has prepared to stream the first game commencing on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Streaming in four languages (English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu), the platform will also have additional features such as batter, stump and bowler cameras to pick specific camera angles to watch the game unfold.

Suryakumar Ashok Yadav will lead the team in Sri Lanka for the T20 leg of the tournament, with Rohit Sharma retaining his captaincy in the ODI format.

Aman Srivastava, Head- Marketing, Sony Liv, said, "Sony Liv is proud to bring this exciting era to fans in the country, the tour will also provide cricket enthusiasts a chance to catch cricket stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the iconic Indian blue after their glorious world cup win! Through an approach that leverages audiovisual innovations, we are confident that the future is led by feature engagement.”