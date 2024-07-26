New Delhi: In a recent session hosted by the Market Research Society of India (MRSI), industry experts delved into the evolving landscape of behavioural sciences and its impact on marketing strategies.

The webinar, titled ‘The Science and Art of Human Behaviour in Marketing,’ brought together a diverse panel of speakers who offered unique perspectives on integrating behavioural insights into business practices.

The panel comprised Amitabh Mishra, Sundar Muthuraman, CEO of SL Venture, Siva Iravani, Consumer Behaviour Consultant at Curious Cat Consulting, Biju Dominic, Chief Evangelist at Fractal Analytics, Geetika Kambli,

Managing Partner at the Centre for Behavioural Research at Future Factory, Karthik Sharma, Group CEO of Omnicom Media Group India and Varun Arora, CEO of Behavioural Insights Architecture and Strategy (BIAS), each recognised for their significant contributions to behavioural economics and consumer behaviour research.

Dominic initiated a critical examination of traditional marketing paradigms. "The industry's reliance on outdated models of human behaviour has led to a high failure rate in marketing campaigns," he asserted.

Neuroscience, according to Dominic, offers a groundbreaking perspective on human decision-making. "By examining the brain's processes, marketers can gain valuable insights into the often unconscious factors influencing consumer behaviour," he explained.

This shift in focus necessitates new research methodologies that extend beyond traditional surveys and focus groups.

Kambli highlighted the critical role of behavioural science in design and technology. She emphasised how Future Factory harnesses behavioural insights to innovate products and services. “Integrating behavioural science into product development not only enhances user engagement but also improves product adoption,” she noted, offering examples of successful applications in digital financial apps.

While the importance of understanding the human experience was a recurring theme, the webinar also delved into the practical applications of behavioural science. Arora presented compelling case studies demonstrating how understanding and influencing behaviour can lead to tangible business outcomes. He stressed the need for innovative research tools and techniques to uncover implicit biases and subconscious motivations.

Sharma brought a media perspective to the discussion. He said, “The role of social proof and trust icons in influencing consumer behaviour is rising and can be tapped into,” while also introducing the concept of ego depletion, a psychological state that can impact consumer choices.

The stress throughout was on the need for a rigorous scientific method, including hypothesis development and tool creation, to uncover implicit biases and advance beyond traditional market research techniques.

Iravani shed light on the framework of behavioural science, discussing various types of behaviours—suboptimal, deviant, absent, positive deviant, and intended—and their impact on consumer actions. He illustrated how understanding these behaviours can bridge gaps between consumer intentions and actions, addressing challenges in app adoption through scientific approaches.

Added to this, Muthuraman iterated that traditional theories often fall short, leading to ineffective marketing and policymaking strategies. Highlighting successful interventions, Muthuraman shared examples such as reducing train accidents through strategic design changes and integrating neuroscience with AI to develop innovative solutions.

Key takeaways:

The importance of understanding cognitive biases like the Halo Effect and framing in influencing consumer decisions.

There is a need for a holistic approach to understanding consumer behaviour, considering factors like context and the human experience.

The value of collaboration between marketers, researchers, and designers in developing effective strategies.

The importance of balancing rigorous research methodologies with the fast-paced demands of the marketing industry.

The potential of emerging technologies to enhance our understanding of human behaviour and inform marketing strategies.

One of the most significant takeaways from the webinar was the acknowledgement that traditional research methods often fall short of capturing the complexities of human behaviour. The panel discussed the limitations of focus groups and surveys in uncovering implicit biases and subconscious motivations. To address this, there was a strong emphasis on the development of new research tools and techniques, such as those employed by BIAS, which delve deeper into the human psyche.

The call to action was to urge industry professionals to embrace this new frontier and harness the power of human behaviour to drive business success. The webinar underscored the need for a holistic approach to understanding human behaviour. The panellists concluded with discussions of a higher focus on collaboration between marketers, researchers, and designers to develop effective strategies. While the ongoing research might be opening new avenues, further experimentation and understanding will allow the industry to stay ahead of evolving consumer behaviours.