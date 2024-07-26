Parle is Most Chosen In-Home FMCG Brand, Britannia is Most Chosen Out-Of-Home FMCG Brand: Kantar Report

Delhi:

Kantar released the 12th edition of its annual Brand Footprint India report. The report ranks the Most Chosen (in-home and out-of-home) FMCG Brands based on Consumer Reach Points (CRP’s).

Key findings: In-Home segment:

With a CRP score of 7980 million, Parle holds the top spot for a record 12th year in a row, followed by Britannia, Amul, Clinic Plus and Tata Consumer Products. Consumer Reach Points (CRP’s) continue to grow, however are slightly lower than last year. Overall, CRP’s have increased almost 33% in the last five years. All sectors have seen a CRP growth slow down, except dairy. Brands chosen more often have greater probability of growing in CRP. Haldiram’s and Balaji are the only two brands in the 2024 top 25 in-home brand list to grow by more than 30% in CRPs in 2023. Sunfeast leads the way in biggest penetration gains in 2023 at 6.4. The following brands make it to the top 10 list: 7 brands in the top 25 in-home rankings show more than 20% penetration increase in the last decade. Britannia leads the way, followed by Surf Excel, Sunfeast, Haldiram’s, Patanjali, Brooke Bond and Vim.

Key findings: Out of Home segment:

Britannia leads the way in the 2nd edition of OOH brand rankings with 628 Mn CRP. It is followed by Haldiram’s, Cadbury, Balaji and Parle. The top 5 rankings are all snacking brands and remain the same as 2023. The five Most Chosen OOH beverage brands in India are Thums Up, Frooti, Amul, Maaza, and Bisleri.

Speaking about this year’s report and rankings, K. Ramakrishnan, Managing Director- South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar, said, “Consumer choice is a very reliable strength test for a brand across market conditions and Brand Footprint has been a widely acclaimed ranking system to measure this for over a decade now. As we see over the years, consumers are making increasing trips for purchase and that adds their options and in-turn, their choice. This is reflected in the constant increase in CRP’s. We also introduced an out of home rankings last year as OOH consumption is on the rise and has different choice triggers.”