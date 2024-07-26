Veera and ABP Live partner for ad-free news

New Delhi: Veera, a mobile-only internet browser, has entered into a strategic content partnership with ABP Live. The collaboration aims to provide Veera users with access to news content, free from advertisements.

"In today's digital age, the importance of providing users with accurate and verified news cannot be overstated," said Arjun Ghose, Founder and CEO of Veera. "Our partnership with ABP Live reflects our unwavering commitment to this principle. We are excited to offer Veera users a trusted source of news, enhancing their browsing experience with reliable information. This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission to make the internet a safer and more informative place for everyone."

Sukhdeep Bhogal, COO and CPO of Veera, added, “The partnership with ABP Live to deliver news in a decluttered manner with our ad-free solution is just the first step in revolutionizing the way the news is consumed in India. We will also beta test our latest AI features with ABP by allowing users to instantaneously get text summaries of their favorite articles.”

An ABP Network spokesperson said, "We are delighted to partner with Veera. At ABP Network, our mission is to provide credible and timely news to our audience. By partnering with Veera, we are transforming how India will consume news and we look forward to conducting many more experiments in the days ahead on the platform. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to journalistic integrity and technological excellence."