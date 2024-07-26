Rising Star: Palak Kapadia on creativity, inclusivity, and the power of purpose

New Delhi: Advertisements and campaigns often rely on metrics to be quantified and qualified, to see if they are working properly for a brand.

While metrics are often the most common way to go, to quantify advertising, Palak Kapadia, copywriter, Amazon Creative Labs, believes that what's also important is creatives being a cynic to their own work.

She shed light on the need to be skeptical of performative social good campaigns prevalent in the industry.

“The whole approach is to be a cynic, questioning everything till you feel 100% satisfied that this is making a real difference," she said.

Kapadia is a rising star under 30 and had a special 2024 with her entry into the Cannes Lions category of ‘See It, Be It’ – an initiative fostering the next generation of female creative leaders.

In her words, being part of Cannes Lions' See It Be It’ category was a ‘transformative experience.’

“I think one of my learnings from 2024 was to hear about encouraging cynicism,” said Kapadia while referencing her learnings from the Cannes Lions program. But – a "healthy level of cynicism" – creating work while focusing on genuine impact rather than award glory is more important.

Kapadia's career trajectory is deeply rooted in her multicultural background. She believes that personal identity plays a crucial role in shaping her professional approach.

“There's no way for you as a creative to not bring yourself to your work, just not possible," she said.

She added, “It's not just about personal recognition but about representing a broader narrative of diversity and inclusion in advertising. This program empowers women to take on leadership roles in an industry where they are still underrepresented. It was a privilege to learn from industry stalwarts and be part of a cohort dedicated to driving change.”

While inclusivity isn't just a moral imperative, many fail to realise it is a good business sense, too.

“By authentically representing diverse voices, we not only broaden our audience but also deepen their engagement. Whether it's gender diversity or disability representation, inclusive storytelling resonates because it reflects the world as it is, not as it's often portrayed," added Kapadia.

Kapadia highlighted the fact that women are the primary consumers across categories, and overlooking diverse audiences alienates a significant portion of the market. She provided a counterpoint to the traditional award-chasing mentality, emphasising the financial rewards of creating work that resonates with a broader audience.

"There's so much non-sensible programming that almost makes you want to be more masculine. But it's like, you're louder, you're more extroverted, you're outgoing – you feel that urge to be the loudest voice in the room," she higlighted.

In Kapadia's experience, the industry opportunities today extend beyond professional development. She described the importance of building a space for transformation within the warmth of connection and vulnerability.

"Every single person that is creating all of these wonderful projects that are going to leave an impact and is going to outlive them in the industry, is always exciting to witness!" she added.

About attaining clarity in a space of shared voices, Kapadia revealed that she navigated the industry on the trust of her mentors.

She references industry professionals like Cindy Gallop as mentors. Kapadia admires Gallop for her focus on the vast economic opportunity in speaking to underrepresented demographics.

"I think people don't realise that there is not just a social benefit, to be more inclusive. It's also objectively better for business."

Today, Kapadia attributes much of her achievements so far to the supportive network of women who have championed her career.

She emphasised, "I have had the good fortune of working with a lot of incredible women, but if I had to pick one who has inspired me the most, it would be Sakshi Choudhary. She's been my guide through navigating both professional challenges and the immigrant experience."

Looking forward, Kapadia envisions a more inclusive future for advertising, where diverse voices shape narratives and drive innovation.

"I feel like I would invite more men into that room. Because, you know, I feel like we have a lot of rooms that have got only women talking to other women about issues that women are facing. But when it comes to making a real difference, everyone needs to contribute."

If it was a free-way ticket to making her most wishful and certainly quirky thoughts come true, she would want to contribute to a Disney movie someday.

Concluding with a chuckle, Kapadia encourages young creatives to embrace their unique voices and perspectives, even if they diverge from the norm.

She said, “I think sometimes a lot of big conversations come down to breaking it down to its simplest, like one-line truths that even a five-year-old can understand.”