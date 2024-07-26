Zee TV prioritises viewers’ choice with 'Hamara Parivar' campaign

New Delhi: Zee TV has launched 'Hamara Parivar,' a campaign designed to actively listen to and understand the audience's feedback.

Through the campaign, the channel aims to engage with the viewers more directly and incorporate their evolving preferences into the channel’s content strategy.

After generating excitement for 'Hamara Parivar' with unbranded billboards featuring Sakshi and her family across India, along with curiosity-sparking promos on various media platforms, Zee TV has now released a film that captures the campaign's essence: Sakshi and her family will act as the voice of Zee TV viewers, engaging in direct conversations and sharing their thoughts and feedback with the channel’s creative teams.

'Hamara Parivar' features a rooted family from Uttar Pradesh, led by Sakshi, a dedicated TV critic and viewer. Sakshi and her family will break the fourth wall between shows to interact with the audience, moving beyond traditional campaigns to deeply understand viewer sentiments and integrate their feedback into the channel's content strategy.

Viewers can connect with Sakshi and her parivar to share their thoughts on Zee TV’s content through various channels: email (sakshi@hamara-parivar.com), WhatsApp (+91-7400054474), the official website www.hamara-parivar.com and on Instagram pages @sakshi.hamaraparivar and @hamaraparivar1.

Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV, said, “Hamara Parivar is a crucial milestone in our journey to heighten our connection with our viewers. As a channel that has always prided itself on having its finger on the pulse of its audience, we believe it is the right time to invest in a dynamic feedback mechanism to capture and act on real-time viewer insights more effectively. And the idea of having a family of avid TV viewers as the connecting link between us and our audience makes it that much more personal. Sakshi and Hamara Parivar will champion audience voices and funnel their sentiments to us, helping us select the right stories to tell and even course correct should any of our shows lose their grip over audiences. I urge all our viewers to participate wholeheartedly in sharing their candid feedback about our shows and characters so that we build a channel that we’re collectively proud of!”

Kartik Mahadev, CMO - Content SBU + Brand Management, ZEE, said, “Success for any brand hinges on its ability to evolve with its audience and the only way one can do that is by actively listening to them. As a broadcaster and a storyteller, the need to connect with viewers is greater than ever. In view of this, we are launching Hamara Parivar, a transformative initiative aimed at revisiting and revitalizing our content strategy by not just listening but truly understanding our viewers on a deeper level. The endeavour is to reach out to the entire addressable TV viewing audience (HSM) and seek their point of view across multiple touch points such as WhatsApp, email, website and social media. We are humbled by the thousands of responses we’ve already started receiving and overwhelmed by their love for the brand. By actively engaging with their honest feedback, we aim to get an edge to our content and ensure that it truly resonates with the needs of our audience.”