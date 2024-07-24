JioCinema adds to India's excitement for Paris Olympics 2024 with custom viewing options

New Delhi: With over 100 Indian athletes set to prove their mettle at Paris 2024, the excitement is palpable.

Every four years, the Olympics captivate the world like no other event, drawing unparalleled attention and enthusiasm. With a staggering 20 concurrent feeds, JioCinema will ensure fans catch every thrilling moment from wherever they are.

These include 17 sports-wise feeds and 3 exclusively curated feeds dedicated to the Indian Contingent in Paris, Global Action, and a special focus on Women Athletes.

It’s a unique opportunity for brands to align themselves with the values of excellence and unity to reach diverse audiences and drive resonance.

The association with the Olympics lead to greater consumer trust and loyalty, as viewers often transfer the positive emotions and excitement they feel for the Olympics to the brands that support it.

Additionally, the extensive media coverage and social media buzz around the Olympics provide brands with multiple channels to engage with audiences, further amplifying their message and presence.

Viewers opting for the India feed can immerse themselves in the Olympic Games in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, following the Indian contingent’s performances.

Additionally, the dedicated women-centric feed will chronicle the inspiring journeys of female Olympians throughout the event.

Advertisers have a unique opportunity to leverage these feeds to reach a diverse and engaged audience. By aligning their campaigns with specific sports or thematic feeds, they can maximise visibility and resonance among viewers deeply invested in these specific Olympic narratives.

Moreover, these curated feeds being streamed in stunning 4K resolution promise an unparalleled viewing experience, capturing the essence of the Olympic Games with exceptional clarity and vibrancy. They are a powerful medium for brands to connect with their target demographic in a meaningful and impactful manner.

This integration of technology and content will ensure that advertisers can connect with viewers in meaningful ways, leveraging the global appeal and excitement of the Olympics to maximize brand impact and audience reach.

To start the Olympic celebrations on a high note, Indian viewers have an exclusive treat in store — a dedicated camera feed focused on the India float during the Opening Ceremony. This special feature will ensure fans get a ring-side view of the Indian contingent as they proudly march and represent the country on the global sporting stage. Viewers will also enjoy extensive coverage of Indian athletes' medal moments, including live interviews with family members.

With Viacom18 holding digital and TV rights through JioCinema and Sports18 respectively, advertisers can craft targeted campaigns that resonate deeply with a captivated audience — irrespective of where they are watching Paris 2024. Whether through digital platforms or linear TV, advertisers can leverage curated media plans to maximize impact and engagement during this monumental event.

Beyond sporting events, the Games are a global cultural phenomenon. JioCinema's free streaming of the Olympics marks a milestone in viewer engagement, bridging the gap between fans and their sporting heroes like never before. It's not just about watching; it's about feeling a part of something historic, celebrating achievements and sharing in the triumphs of the athletes.

The Olympics are a significant driver of national pride, fostering unity among citizens in the passionate support of their athletes. Brands can actively participate by aligning themselves with national pride and heritage narratives, strengthening their connection with audiences. Endorsing athletes allows brands to leverage their influence, particularly among younger generations. To effectively engage this demographic, brands can craft aspirational campaigns celebrating active lifestyles and sporting achievements.

Alongside these interviews, domain experts in the studio will provide insights and commentary, enriching the viewing experience and offering deeper context to the achievements of the athletes. The comprehensive and immersive coverage aims to bring Indian viewers closer to the action across devices of their choice, celebrating the country's sporting heroes and their incredible journeys.

Strategic partnerships with JioCinema during Paris 2024 will allow brands to maximize presence, build genuine connections with audiences and positively influence consumer perception and loyalty.