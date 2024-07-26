From India’s victory T20 WC victory to Trump debate: Starcom's culture roundup of June 2024

New Delhi: Starcom has unveiled the Trend Report for June 2024. This report aims to offer a deep dive into various realms, from sports and entertainment to the world of reels and beyond, capturing the essence of modern culture. The Culture report is powered by BUZ AI.

The report covers trends across 4 major platforms –

1. Google and X (formerly called Twitter)

1.1. Cricket & Sports

1.2. Movies, Music and Entertainment

1.3. General

2. Spotify

3. Instagram

3.1. Reels

3.2. Memes

T20 world cup

India vs Pakistan - The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match, held on June 9, generated massive attention and engagement across social media platforms. The match saw intense competition and high emotions, with performances from players like Bumrah and Rishabh Pant.

Metrics – X: Ind v Pak (3,93,000)

Google – (Ind v Pak (20k+)

Facebook: पाकिस्तान (124.05% growth); Instagram: indvspak (520.24% growth)

USA vs Pakistan - Newcomers USA stunned former champions Pakistan via the Super Over to cause the first big upset of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Dallas on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan scored 159 for seven in the allotted 20 overs. The USA ended at 159 for three.

In the Super Over, USA smashed 18 runs for the loss of one wicket and Pakistan could manage only 13 for one.

Metrics - X: 262,000.

Google: 500K+

Australia vs Afghanistan - In a match at the T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan secured a historic 21-run victory over Australia. Afghanistan's performance saw them set a total of 148/6, with contributions from the middle order. Mohammad Nabi played a role, especially with a boundary off the final delivery that pushed their score close to 150. In response, Australia struggled with their top order not firing as expected, and they were eventually all out for 127 runs.

India vs Australia - In the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia, India secured a victory by 24 runs, advancing to the semifinals. The India vs Australia match is one of the most Super 8s, drawing massive engagement from fans.

Metrics – X: #IndvsAus – 196,000

Google – 150K+ searches

India vs England - In the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal, India defeated England by 68 runs. India scored 171/7 with Rohit Sharma contributing 57 runs. England was all out for 103, unable to cope with India's effective bowling, particularly from Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav who played key roles in dismantling England's batting lineup. The intense rivalry and high stakes made it a trending topic across platforms.

Metrics – X: #IndvsEng – 145,000

Google – 100K+ searches

Facebook – 2368.55 growth

Instagram – 2385.57 growth

India vs SA Final - In the T20 World Cup 2024 final, India defeated South Africa by 7 runs. India scored 176/7, and South Africa finished their chase at 169/8. Key performances by Indian bowlers in the final overs sealed the victory, securing the T20 World Cup title for India.

Metrics: Twitter: #T20WorldCup - 2020000, #T20WorldCup2024 - 176000,

T20WorldCupFinal – 381000, #INDvsSAFinal - 108000 tweets, Google: 500K+ searches, Instagram: Team India 658.29% growth, t20worldcup 316.4% growth,

indiancricketteam 129.92%, South Africa 2294.59%, Facebook:

t20worldcup 816.83%, Team India 930.28%

Terms: Twitter: #INDvsSA, #T20WorldCup

Google: India vs South Africa, T20 cricket, South Africa cricket team

Moments of the final

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was trending after the final win under his captaincy.

Metrics: Twitter: #Hitman - 11200 tweets, #RohitSharma 51599 tweets, #RohitSharma𓃵 94400 tweets, Google: 50K+ searches,

Instagram: hitman 990.95%, Rohit Sharma 431.33%, Facebook: Rohit Sharma 619.53%, hitman 1322.14% growth.

Virat Kohli and his T20I retirement

Virat Kohli announced his T20I retirement after guiding India to a T20I World Cup 2024 triumph with a match-winning 76-run knock against South Africa in the summit clash.

Metrics: Twitter: #ViratKohli 33599,

ViratKohli𓃵 32400, #RavindraJadeja28000 tweets, Google: Kohli, virat kohli retirement, rohit sharma retirement, #jadeja retirement 500K+ searches.

Celebration of Rahul Dravid

Unleashing his emotion in the trophy celebrations, Dravid showcased how much it meant to claim the World Cup crown for India. Dravid's iconic moment featuring former India skipper Kohli has become the talk of the town on social media. Dravid had earlier confirmed that he will part ways with Rohit and Co. after the ICC T20 World Cup.

SKY Catch

In the T20 World Cup 2024 final, Suryakumar Yadav made a spectacular catch that was pivotal in securing India's victory over South Africa. This catch, described as one of the greatest in cricket history, occurred in the final over when South Africa needed 16 runs to win.

Metrics: Twitter: #SKYCatch - 12200 tweets, Google: Suryakumar

Yadav 200K+ searches, terms - suryakumar yadav catch, surya kumar yadav catch (2024-06-30), IG: suryakumaryadav 158.8% growth.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah’s tournament-winning over when SA was chasing 24 off 24 was widely praised across platforms. His unmatched skills and consistent performance won him the "Man of the Series” award.

Metrics: Twitter: #Bumrah 392000 tweets, #BoomBoom109000 tweets, Google: Jasprit Bumrah 20K+ searches,

Instagram: bumrah 270.41%, jaspritbumrah 149.3% Growth

Axar patel

In the T20 World Cup 2024 final, Axar Patel delivered a crucial performance by bowling economically and taking key wickets, including a pivotal dismissal in his spell. He also added valuable runs to India's total, contributing to their narrow victory over South Africa.

Metrics: Twitter: #Axar 48200 tweets,

Google: Axar Patel 100K+ searches and 100K+ searches.

Hardik pandya

Hardik Pandya, fresh out of being battered as he took over Mumbai Indians' captaincy, led India to a win against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final. Pandya was seen in tears after the match concluded.

Metrics: Twitter: #Hardik 27000 tweets,

#ReturnofHardik 3482 tweets, Google: 10K+ searches, Instagram: hardikpandya 433.29% growth.

Text Analytics WC Final

The word cloud prominently featured terms like "team," "India," "world cup," and "rohit sharma," indicating these are the most frequently mentioned words.

The hashtag counts showed that #t20worldcupfinal and #t20worldcup2024 are the most popular hashtags, with over 20,000 mentions each, followed by #indvsa and #viratkohli.

The emoji count chart revealed that the heart emoji is the most frequently used, significantly outpacing others like the star, sparkles, and fire emojis.

Data corroborates high engagement and excitement among fans, particularly around key players and teams in the T20 World Cup.

Biagram and Unigrams: The analysis of bigrams and unigrams highlights the most frequently occurring word pairs and single words, respectively. The most common bigram is "world cup," followed by "t20 world," indicating high engagement around the tournament and its format. The top unigram is "India," reflecting the country's significant interest in the event, followed by "t20worldcupfinal" and "t20worldcup2024."

LDA Topic Modeling:

LDA (Latent Dirichlet Allocation) topic modeling identifies underlying themes in the text data. Key topics extracted include:

Topic 1: Focus on the India vs South Africa match in the final.

Topic 2: Mentions of Rahul Dravid and T20 World Cup 2024.

Topic 3: Discussions about the World Cup and India’s participation.

Topic 4: Includes terms related to daily updates and entertainment content like "kalki2898ad."

Topic 5: Highlights Rohit Sharma and India’s future championship prospects.

Topic 6: Discussions about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and T20 World Cup 2024.

Topic 7: Emphasis on the T20 World Cup, India, and the finals between India and South Africa.

Topic 8: Mentions of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Chennai Super Kings.

Topic 9: Congratulations related to India’s performance.

Topic 10: Emotions and reactions to the T20 World Cup, particularly focused on India.

Summary

The text analytics reveal that the T20 World Cup, particularly the finals and the performance and retirement news of Indian players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, dominated the conversation. The high frequency of terms and topics related to specific matches, players, and celebratory messages highlighted the popularity and emotional engagement among fans towards team India winning the T20 WC.

Sports

French Open 2024

Carlos alcaraz halts alexander zverev across five sets, claiming third major title.

Metrics - X: #FrenchOpen (thousands of mentions); Google: 'Carlos Alcaraz' (50K+ on June 7); Facebook: टेननस (thousands of mentions); Instagram: French Open (thousands of mentions) Related Terms - X: #FrenchOpen; Google: 'Carlos Alcaraz'; Facebook: टेननस; Instagram: French Open

Indian Women National Cricket Team

India women’s cricket team set up a remarkable win against SA in test match.

Sefali verma fastest 200 in Women Test, Smriti Mandhana second test 100 helped India to get highest test score in the World.

Metrics - Twitter: 50,000 tweets on Google: 500,000 searches on

Related Terms - Twitter:

#INDWvsSAW, Instagram: #TeamIndia, #SmritiMandhana

UEFA EURO 2024

Trending matches

Switzerland vs Italy: The match between Switzerland and Italy in the Euro 2024 was a thrilling encounter. Switzerland managed to secure a 2-0 victory over Italy, with goals from Ruben Vargas and another stunning strike.

Metrics: Google: 20K+ searches

Terms: Google: Switzerland vs Italy,

Euro 2024; Twitter: #Euro2024; Instagram: #SwitzerlandVsItaly, #Euro2024

Georgia vs Portugal: Georgia made history by reaching their first major tournament knockout stage with a 2-0 victory over Portugal at Euro 2024. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored an early goal, and Georges Mikautadze added a second-half penalty. Despite Portugal dominating possession, Georgia's disciplined defense and effective counterattacks secured the win.

Metrics: Google: 50K+ searches

Terms: Google: Georgia vs Portugal,

Euro 2024; Twitter: #GEOPOR

England vs Slovakia: In a dramatic Round of 16 match at Euro 2024, England came back to defeat Slovakia 2-1 in extra time, securing a place in the quarterfinals against Switzerland. England was on the brink of elimination but Jude Bellingham's stoppage-time bicycle kick and a Harry Kane header early in extra time turned the game around.

Others in Sports

Saurav Netravalkar

Saurabh Netravalkar, a prominent bowler of the USA Cricket Team as well as a full-time software engineer, has been in the spotlight for his and his team’s performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Metrics - Twitter: 50,000

Google: 200,000 searches

Sunil Chhetri retirement

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri announced his retirement, marking the end of an illustrious career and prompting tributes from fans and fellow athletes.

Metrics - X: 14,200

16,400 Google: 20K+

Puja Tomar Winning UFC Bout

Puja Tomar's victory in the UFC was a major highlight in sports, celebrated by fans and covered extensively in the media.

Metrics - Google: 20K+

Movies Music and Entertainment

Major Releases

Kalki 2898 AD: The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer earned an estimated ₹180 crore worldwide net collection on its release day.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in central roles. While audience response to the movie has been enthusiastic, reviews on social media have been split between positive and negative.

Metrics: Google: 20K+

Panchayat Season 3: The release of Panchayat Season 3 was eagerly awaited and widely discussed by fans of the series. The song - Hind Ke Sitara was also trending.

Metrics - Google: 20K+

House of the Dragon Season 2: The tale of the dragons is about to begin again with Season 2 of the House of Dragons this season. The Targaryen spin-off of the Game of Thrones is about to become intense as this fight will be within the kingdom.

Metrics – Google 150,000 +

Big Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. Here's a list of the 13 confirmed candidates for the controversial reality show. This season includes a variety of TV actors, influencers, newsmakers, musicians, and sports stars. The participants are gearing up to enter the house, and many more are expected during the season.

Metrics - Twitter: 59200, Google: 100K+

Kota Factory Season 3: The third season of Jitendra Kumar-starrer Kota Factory will begin streaming online on Netflix on June 20. The OTT platform made this announcement while releasing the latest poster of the web series on social media platforms. The third season of 'Kota Factory' has been released, receiving positive reviews for its portrayal of student life and mental health issues.

Metrics - Twitter: 100K+

Google: 100K+

Maharaj On Netflix: The movie 'Maharaj', featuring Junaid Khan in his debut role, was released on Netflix.

Metrics - Twitter: 20K+

Google: 20K+

News from Entertainment and Media

Media baron and founder of Ramoji Film City, Ramoji Rao, passed away, leading to widespread tributes and discussions about his contributions to the media industry.

BTS celebrated their 11th anniversary with a series of events and social media posts. Fans worldwide participated in the celebrations, sharing their favourite moments and memories of the band.

Metrics - Twitter: 815,000 tweets Google: 625,000 searches 2024, Instagram: 93.32% growth

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have confirmed that they are expecting their first child together. The two actors shared an announcement on their Instagram handles and announced that the baby will arrive in September this year.

Celebration

Eid ul -Adha

Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, was celebrated with prayers, feasts, and charitable.

activities. Social media was filled with festive greetings and images.

Metrics – Twitter: 50,000 tweets, Google: 400,000 Instagram: 1370.23% Growth

Yoga day

International Yoga Day saw a surge in mentions and searches as people participated in yoga events.

worldwide. News articles highlighted various yoga sessions and the benefits of yoga. The trend was.

significant due to the global participation in the event.

Metrics - Google: 20,000+

Twitter: 167,000+ Facebook: 20,000+ growth

Instagram: 20,000+ growth

Father’s Day

Father's Day was celebrated globally with people sharing heartfelt messages and memories of their fathers. Social media was flooded with tributes and special moments.

Metrics - Twitter: 188,000 tweets, Google: 3 MN searches, Instagram: 185.11% growth

Politics

Modi 3.0

The swearing-in ceremony took place on June 9, 2024,

with Modi taking the oath along with 72 ministers. The results

leading to the swearing in generated lot of social talk/ searches

Metrics - X: 1,060,000 Google: 2M+ Facebook: -3.92%

Instagram: 371.63%

Rahul Gandhi as Opposition Leader

Rahul Gandhi has been nominated as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha following the 2024 elections. This decision by the Congress Working Committee has been a major topic of discussion, reflecting on Gandhi's political journey and the future of the Congress party.

Metrics - X: 200,000 Google: 200K+ Facebook: 0.69% Instagram: 473.31%

Om Birla as Lok sabha speaker

Om Birla has been re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. The election saw a contest between him and opposition candidate K Suresh.

Metrics: Google: 20K+

Accident and Incidents

Delhi Airport Roof collapse

The roof of Terminal 1 at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi collapsed due to heavy rains, resulting in one fatality and several injuries. Operations at the terminal have been suspended.

Metrics: Google: 100K+

Amarnath Attack

Reasi, a district in Jammu and Kashmir, gained attention due.

to a tragic recent terror attack on travelling pilgrims. The hashtag #AllEyesOnReasitrended on social media platforms.

Metrics - Twitter: 191,000, Google: 50,000

Launch Of Toyota Urban Cruiser

The launch of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has garnered attention, with car enthusiasts discussing its features and performance.

Metrics - Twitter: 50,000 , Google: 10,000

Trending Podcast and Music

Podcasts Music

The Stories of Mahabharata by Sudipta Bhawmik Sajni - Ram Sampath, Arijit Singh, Prashant Pandey Raj Shamani’s Figuring Out Suniyan Suniyan - Juss & MixSingh Pretkotha (Bengali Horror Podcast) by Gaurav Tapadar Satranga (From "ANIMAL") - Arijit Singh, Shreyas Puranik, Siddharth - Garima Prasad’s Gita Zone Dekhha Tenu (From "Mr. And Mrs. Mahi") - DEENHA, Jaani, Mohammad Faiz The Desi Crime Podcast by Desi Studios Naina (From "Crew") - Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Raj Ranjodh Horror Podcast Hindi by RJ M Praveen Illuminati by Sushin Shyam, Dabzee, Vinaya Soulmate by Badshah, Arijit Singh

Memes of the month

Cricket Memes

Prafull Billore memes

Revenge Memes

Trump Debate Meme





