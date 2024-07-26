Spykar becomes Associate Gold Sponsor for India tour of Sri Lanka

Delhi: Spykar is the Associate Gold Sponsor for the upcoming India tour of Sri Lanka, commencing on July 27, 2024.
The series will feature a lineup of T20s and ODIs, running from July 27 to August 7, 2024.
“We're delighted to be the Associate Gold Sponsor for the upcoming India-Sri Lanka series," said Sanjay Vakharia, Co-Founder and CEO of Spykar. "This partnership goes beyond just a sponsorship, it's a celebration of our shared love for this incredible sport, a passion that ignites the young and restless spirit in India. We're excited to connect with cricket fans on a personal level through this electrifying series."
Upul Nawaratne Bandara, Head of Marketing, Sri Lanka Cricket, said, "It's great to see a fashion brand like Spykar partnering with the upcoming India Tour of Sri Lanka. I am confident that this association will help the brand connect with its target audience. Sports and fashion always complement each other, making this an ideal collaboration.”
This series marks the debut of new coaches, Gautam Gambhir for India and Sanath Jayasuria for Sri Lanka. The T20 Internationals will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, while the ODIs will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.