Super 7 ads of the week: Ads that hit the creativity mark

New Delhi: Creativity is the backbone of advertising and brands try to bring their A-game in every campaign.

This week, BestMediaInfo.com has included work done by FNP, Toyota Motor, Adani Wilmar, Nike, Mother’s Recipe, Thums Up and Spotify.

1. FNP captures importance of brother-sister bond

FNP (Ferns N Petals), India’s gifting platform, has launched a digital campaign for Raksha Bandhan, that aims to celebrate the spirit of sibling love. Under the theme “Rakhi Banayein Khaas,” the campaign is aimed at highlighting the bond of a brother-sister relationship.

The centerpiece of the campaign is a brand film that tells the story of a young badminton player who receives a Rakhi package from his sister. The film, launched across digital media, aims to underscore the importance of belief and how a simple thread can empower one to achieve what seems difficult. Whether siblings are together or miles apart, the love and support they share can help them overcome any challenge.

2. Toyota Motor Asia celebrates journey of Toyota athletes with ‘Start Your Impossible’

Toyota Motor Asia has partnered with Dentsu Creative Singapore to unveil the latest phase of their global corporate initiative, “Start Your Impossible,” celebrating the journey of 11 Global Team Toyota Athletes (GTTA) from Asia.

With 9 of the 11 athletes competing in the upcoming Games in Paris, the Team Toyota Asia Athletes represent a range of sports including athletics, para swimming, para powerlifting, table tennis and more.

The campaign, themed “Our People are Our Strength”, aims to underscore the role of community in shaping these athletes into "Dual Heroes" – individuals who not only excel in their sports but also drive positive social change.

The campaign is launched with a series of three films introducing the athletes and showcasing how their communities have supported their journey and growth. Conceptualised by Dentsu Creative, the film is directed by Nicolas Lam with production partners Directors Think Tank.

The latest campaign asset is a series of 11 short 15-second films dedicated to the Dual Heroes, spotlighting each Team Toyota Asia Athlete as a champion of both sport and social good. The campaign is further complemented by visuals placed in out-of-home locations and across digital and social platforms, across the region. The company unveiled that messages can be sent by fans on the Start Your Impossible website.

The campaign will run across 17 markets in the region, and aims to inspire audiences worldwide with stories of perseverance, community support, and the pursuit of excellence.

3. Adani Wilmar captures pakoda-in-the rain experience

The campaign aims to capture the inherent joy of indulging in pakodas during rainy days. Fortune has installed hoardings across locations in Lucknow, Kolkata and Pune. These hoardings feature a mechanism that transforms an empty plate into a platter of pakodas with the falling of the rains.

The yellow-and-green hoarding features an empty plate with the words, ‘Baarish Ka Intezaar’ (waiting for the rains) which instantly changes to ‘Pakode Hain Tayaar’ (pakodas are ready) with the pouring of the rains.

Fortune has also launched a TVC, aimed at capturing the essence of the season.

The TVC, featuring the tagline – ‘Yeh baarish phir se aayi hai, saath apne pakode ka mausam laayi hai’ (this rain has returned, bringing with it the much-loved season of pakodas), focuses on the experience of enjoying pakodas made by mothers during the rainy season.

4. Nike believes victory is fueled by ‘Winning Isn’t For Everyone’ mindset

Nike believes that the world’s best athletes aren't just motivated by the idea of winning — they are relentlessly fueled by it. That mindset is on display in Nike’s summer 2024 campaign, “Winning Isn’t for Everyone.”

Nike and a collective of its athletes aim to show the world what passion for winning means, and that celebrating the pursuit of victory can be the ultimate source of inspiration for all athletes.

The insights for the campaign came directly from Nike athletes, who were clear that if you don’t want to win, you’ve already lost. Their competitive spirit isn’t something to be apologetic about.

5. Mother’s Recipe celebrates comfort of mother’s cooked food

The 75-second ad ‘Pyaar Ka Swaad, Ab Har Koi Chakhega’ is aimed at depicting the emotional connection between a mother’s love and food made with love through the range of Mother’s Recipe products, targeting various categories of audience.

The film weaves together scenes from various life moments, each resonating with mother's affection. Through this narrative, Mother’s Recipe aims to draw parallels between this love and the comforting, flavourful experience of their product range. The film aims to emphasise how, no matter where you are, a simple taste can transport you back to your mother’s kitchen, making you feel loved and cherished.

6. Thums Up highlights power of ‘Thumbs Up’ gesture

The campaign is based on the idea that the motivating effect of a ‘thumbs up’ on athletes, encourages them to give their best performance.

Thums Up is the official global partner for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Featuring Sift Kaur Samra, Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen, Rubina Francis, and Sakshi Kasana, the campaign film illustrates a series of narratives showcasing real-life moments where athletes relive the power of a thumbs-up.

7. Spotify believes ‘Music, Magic Hai’

Spotify has launched a campaign in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Reflecting the sentiment of “music, magic hai,” the new advertisements include four short films, which aims to showcase, through relationships, how music unites, evokes nostalgia, bridges generational gaps, and is a companion.