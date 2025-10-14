Coca-Cola and Google Gemini let you create personalised diwali avatars

New Delhi: This Diwali, Coca-Cola India has partnered with Google to launch Festicons, a digital greeting experience that allows consumers to create personalised festive avatars through the Google Gemini app.

Accessible via QR codes on Coca-Cola’s limited-edition Utsav Packs, the initiative enables users to design unique "Festicons" by selecting a festive persona and a Diwali icon. Gemini’s image generation technology then combines these choices into shareable digital stickers, which can be downloaded and sent to friends and family using the hashtag #MyFesticon.

Karthik Subramanian, Senior Director, Marketing, Coca-Cola Category, said, “Coca-Cola has always been at the heart of India’s celebrations, and this Diwali we are delighted to offer people a new, creative way to express themselves.

Our collaboration with Google for festicons comes from the simple insight that consumers want more personal and meaningful ways to celebrate. This initiative, powered by Google Gemini, weaves in AI, art and culture, reinforcing Coca-Cola’s belief that when people come together, they create lasting memories.”

The Festicons project follows Coca-Cola’s earlier generative AI activation, Diwali Wali Magic, which enabled consumers to design personalised festive cards using DALL-E. Festicons expands on this concept, providing a real-time, interactive co-creation experience for Diwali greetings.