New Delhi: Publicis Groupe, on Tuesday, reported an organic growth of 6.5% in the Asia Pacific region for the third quarter of 2025, with revenue increasing to 316 million euros from 307 million euros in the same quarter last year.

For the first nine months of 2025, Asia Pacific posted revenue of 920 million euros compared to 879 million euros during the same period in 2024, an organic growth of 5.7%.

The Groupe reported total net revenue of 3,529 million euros for the third quarter of 2025, up from 3,423 million euros in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Organic growth for the quarter stood at 5.7%, while the first nine months of the year recorded an organic growth of 5.5%.

Commenting on the results, Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Publicis Groupe, said, “After a strong first half, we continued to perform well in Q3 with +5.7% organic growth, significantly outperforming the industry again this quarter. This consistent performance across regions and disciplines demonstrates the strength of our model and our ability to adapt to our clients’ evolving needs.”

He added, “We continue to deliver double-digit growth at Publicis Sapient and high single-digit growth at Epsilon, while creative and media both contributed positively. The breadth of our capabilities, combined with the integration of data, media and technology, allows us to capture a growing share of our clients’ spend.”

North America remained the Groupe’s largest market, recording revenue of 2,181 million euros in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 2,105 million euros in the same period of 2024, reflecting organic growth of 7.1%.

For the first nine months, the region posted revenue of 6,608 million euros compared to 6,217 million euros last year, an organic growth of 5.9%.

Latin America continued to post the strongest growth across all regions, with third-quarter revenue rising to 102 million euros from 94 million euros in 2024, representing organic growth of 9.6%.

Over the first nine months of the year, the region reported revenue of 290 million euros, up from 259 million euros last year, translating to organic growth of 18.5%.

The Groupe’s results also reflected the contribution of several acquisitions completed during the year. Acquisitions, including Mars, Influential, BR Media, Lotame, Atomic 212, Captiv8, p-Value, Adopt, Dysrupt, Chain Reaction, Moov AI and Bespoke, contributed 89 million euros to third-quarter revenue and 268 million euros over the nine-month period.

Sadoun added, “Given our performance so far and the visibility we have in the fourth quarter, we are confident in achieving our full-year guidance of around +5% organic growth and an operating margin rate up by 30 to 50 basis points. We are entering 2026 in a strong position to continue to grow ahead of the industry.”