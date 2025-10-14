New Delhi: 365veda, an Ayurceuticals brand combining traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern science, has appointed Puru Gupta, former co-founder of True Elements, as its Operating Partner.

In his new role, Gupta will collaborate closely with Founder and CEO Harshit Gohil to shape the brand’s strategic direction, focusing on scaling the business across appropriate channels and categories, deepening consumer trust, and enhancing go-to-market execution.

Bringing from his experience in building challenger brands, Gupta will work to combine product innovation with consistency and credibility.

“Ayurveda is an exciting space. What drew me to 365veda is the clarity of vision, not just to take Ayurveda global, but also to understand how it reaches people and rethink newer and better formats, categories, and products,” said Puru Gupta, Operating Partner, 365veda.

“My focus here will be to strengthen scalability and build consumer trust. Innovation will follow through.”

Harshit Gohil, Founder and CEO of 365veda, welcomed Gupta, noting, “Puru brings with him a rare mix of entrepreneurial and brand-building experience that aligns with the direction we are headed towards as a company. His ability to translate strategy into scalable execution will be key as we grow the Ayurceutical category.”

Near-term priorities for 365veda include expanding through the right channels, increasing awareness around science-backed Ayurvedic formulations, and improving consumer education in a category often marked by misinformation.

The brand’s broader vision is to challenge the traditional Ayurveda market, reimagining how Ayurvedic wellness is experienced across markets and categories.

Following his exit from True Elements earlier this year, Gupta concluded the transaction with an estimated valuation of around Rs 250 crore, reflecting the strong business foundation and category credibility he established during his tenure.