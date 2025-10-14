New Delhi: Air India Express, India’s first international value carrier, has launched a new brand campaign titled ‘Xplore More, Xpress More,’ highlighting its network and fleet while focusing on travel experiences that connect people and cultures.

Conceptualised with the Omnicom Advertising Group (OAG) and directed by filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, the campaign follows a traveller exploring various destinations, engaging with local cultures, and experiencing the diverse facets of travel. The protagonist embodies a generation of travellers seeking personal discovery through journeys.

Siddhartha Butalia, Chief Marketing Officer, Air India Express, said, “Two years ago, we launched our new brand identity as India’s most vibrant and inclusive airline - warm, expressive, and proudly authentic, using thoughtfully considered technology to enable flyers to personalise their travel experience.”

“We have established ourselves as a leading airline for the guests we serve across South Asia, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Our scale and differentiated service now enable us to deliver a flying experience that is unique and memorable, a proposition eloquently captured in our campaign inviting a new generation of flyers to discover themselves as they explore the world around them” he added.

The master TVC of the campaign is a 60-second film, with a 30-second edit, concluding with the line, “I’m from everywhere that’s made me feel something special. I guess I’m a little Air India Express too.” Two shorter films highlight the airline’s in-flight dining experience and cushioned leather seats.

Dibakar Banerjee, Director of the campaign films, added: “The brand team took a courageous decision to showcase the experiential benefit of the airline to an emerging, youthful, new India traveller and wanted to dispense with the usual seen and heard images of an airline commercial. That differential is what I think is critical as a brand promise and that’s what attracted me.”

Russell Barrett, Chief Creative Experience Officer on AIX within Omnicom Advertising India, said, “Xplore More, Xpress More speaks to a new generation of travellers who seek meaning, not just movement. It’s an invitation to explore the world and express oneself freely, to travel as you are, and feel truly seen along the way. In doing so, Air India Express transforms the act of flying into something deeper: an experience that connects, inspires, and leaves an impression long after you land.”

The campaign emphasises the airline’s in-flight offerings, including curated fares, hot meals, comfortable seating, refreshed interiors, loyalty benefits, and digital services, blending technology with elements of Indian hospitality.

It has been rolled out across newspapers, television, cinema, OTT platforms, digital media, magazines, and outdoor advertising in airports and key cities, supported by social media content collaborations.

Watch the campaign films: