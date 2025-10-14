New Delhi: Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture AdaniConneX, and Google have announced a partnership to develop India’s largest AI-focused data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The collaboration also includes investment in green energy infrastructure to support the facility.

The Google AI hub represents a multi-faceted investment of around USD 15 billion over five years (2026–2030). It will comprise gigawatt-scale data centre operations, supported by subsea cable networks and renewable energy, to enable high-demand AI workloads in India.

The project will be delivered in close collaboration with ecosystem partners, including AdaniConneX and Airtel.

The data centre infrastructure will provide substantial computing capacity, positioning the campus as a key component in the country’s growing AI ecosystem. The project also incorporates sustainable energy solutions, including new transmission lines, clean energy generation, and advanced energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh, which will support operations while enhancing the resilience and capacity of India’s electricity grid.

“The Adani Group is proud to partner with Google on this historic project that will define the future of India’s digital landscape,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

“This is more than just an investment in infrastructure. It is an investment in the soul of a rising nation. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of nation-building and our commitment to empowering every Indian with the tools of the 21st century. Visakhapatnam is now set to become a global destination for technology, and we are thrilled to be the architects of this monumental journey.”

“To unlock India’s massive potential in the AI age, we are investing in the Google AI hub, which will provide the critical foundation to drive growth and enable businesses, researchers, and creators to build and scale with AI,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

“Working with Adani, we will bring our cutting-edge resources closer to communities and customers alike, and offer them the performance, security, and scalability to innovate and thrive on a global stage.”

The development of the AI hub and its connectivity gateway is expected to generate significant economic impact in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and across India, by promoting digital inclusivity and creating tens of thousands of jobs in technology, construction, and clean energy sectors.