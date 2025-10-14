X is now ranked as the least trusted platform among global media brands

New Delhi: The world of advertising is changing fast. While people are becoming more open to seeing ads, marketers are losing confidence in how to plan and place them.

A growing gap is visible between what audiences enjoy and where brands actually choose to spend their money. At the same time, some of the biggest names in digital media are facing falling trust among advertisers, with X, formerly known as Twitter, at the centre of this shift.

Findings from Kantar’s Media Reactions 2025 study show that X has suffered one of the steepest declines in favourability among global marketers. In 2022, a net 15% of marketers had a positive opinion of advertising on the platform.

By 2025, that number had dropped to a net -31%. Nearly 29% of marketers plan to cut their spending on X next year, and for the third year in a row, the platform has been ranked last among all global media brands for trust.

While X struggles to rebuild its image, other digital platforms are seeing stronger advertiser interest. Almost two-thirds of marketers globally plan to increase their budgets for TikTok in 2026, even though the platform is not among their personal favourites.

YouTube and Instagram follow closely, with over half of marketers expecting to raise their spending there. Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+ remain among the most trusted platforms, largely because they are seen as safer environments for brands.

Interestingly, consumer attitudes are moving in the opposite direction. More people are becoming comfortable with advertising, both online and offline. Kantar’s data shows that 57% of consumers have a positive view of ads in 2025, the highest level in several years.

Consumers no longer draw a strict line between digital and traditional media, seeing both as part of one connected experience. Offline channels continue to be the most preferred, with point-of-sale advertising and in-person sponsored events leading the list.

However, online sponsored events have now entered the global top 10 for the first time, ranking seventh.

Despite consumers becoming more open to advertising, marketers appear increasingly unsure of themselves. In 2017, nearly 89% of marketers believed they were successfully integrating campaigns across different screens.

In 2025, that figure has dropped to only 64%. This means more than a third of marketers feel they are not coordinating their campaigns well across TV, online video, social media, and print.

This loss of confidence comes at a time when integration is more important than ever. Kantar’s database shows that 45% of a campaign’s brand impact comes from how multiple channels work together.

Consumer perceptions of ad integration have also improved from 58% to 66% over the past decade, but marketers remain anxious about keeping up with a rapidly changing media environment.

Another area of concern is generative AI. While 70% of marketers now use AI tools to improve productivity, many are cautious about the risks.

Around 57% of consumers worry about fake or misleading ads created by AI. This tension between innovation and trust is forcing brands to be more responsible with how they use technology.

Regional differences are also shaping advertiser sentiment. Consumers in markets such as China and the Philippines are much more positive about advertising, while those in Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong are more sceptical.

Ultimately, the advertising industry finds itself at a crossroads. Consumers are showing greater openness to ads, but marketers are struggling with falling trust in platforms and declining confidence in their own abilities.