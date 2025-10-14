Ahmedabad: This Diwali, Hocco Ice Cream and Haldiram’s have teamed up for a festive indulgence with the launch of Barfi Ice Cream.

The collaboration, launched under the “Cooler Together” campaign, is designed to celebrate heritage, innovation and togetherness.

The Barfi Ice Cream has merged the nostalgic appeal of traditional Indian mithai with the Hoccos’ creamy ice cream. This treat is available in Orange Barfi and Milk-Cake Barfi flavours, packaged in a premium gifting-ready cube format designed for festive celebrations.

The “Cooler Together” campaign celebrates heritage and innovation, highlighting narratives that are both culturally resonant and contemporarily toned.

Featuring folk maestro Maame Khan, the campaign offers multiple touchpoints for consumer engagement in terms of creative storytelling and music collaborations.

Barfi Ice Cream will be available pan-India across Hocco’s general trade network and modern trade outlets. Hocco parlours and stores, and traditional pushcarts will be on the distribution chain as well. Quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart are part of the digital retail strategies.

Watch “Cooler Together” ad here: