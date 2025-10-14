New Delhi: Banijay Asia, part of global content company Banijay Entertainment, has entered a two-year agreement with Netherlands-based unscripted format creator Talpa Studios.

Under the deal, Banijay Asia will represent Talpa Studios’ portfolio of non-scripted formats in India and Thailand, bringing the company’s IPs to broadcasters and streaming platforms in both markets.

Talpa Studios is known for its high-concept entertainment formats, including global shows such as The Floor, The Quiz with Balls, The Alliance and Most Wanted. Through the partnership, Banijay Asia will work to localise, adapt, and produce these formats for regional audiences.

Deepak Dhar, Founder and Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said,“Talpa Studios has consistently delivered formats that have not just entertained but also transformed the global entertainment landscape.”

“At Banijay Asia, we’ve always believed in the power of great storytelling backed by strong format DNA, and this partnership allows us to introduce some truly exciting concepts to India and Thailand. We look forward to collaborating closely with Talpa Studios to bring these ideas alive for our audiences with our signature local flavour and scale” he added.

Maarten Meijs, CEO Talpa Studios, said, “Asia is an exciting and fast-evolving market for unscripted entertainment, and working with Banijay Asia allows us to connect our creative ideas with local audiences. Their proven ability to translate global formats into distinctive local hits makes them a perfect partner to represent our catalogue in the region. This collaboration reflects our shared belief in creativity and the power of strong partnerships to reach audiences worldwide.”