New Delhi: S4Capital’s Monks has appointed Rajat Mendhi as Head of Planning, Monks India.

In his new role, Mendhi will lead strategic planning and cultural insight development at the company.

He will work closely with Ketan Desai, Managing Director of Monks India; Sandipan Bhattacharyya, Chief Creative Officer; and the agency’s newly hired Head of Media, Niranjan Singh.

“Advertising is undergoing a profound transformation - creativity today is inseparable from technology and data. At Monks, this convergence isn’t a hurdle, it’s the engine of innovation and forward momentum. That ethos aligns with how I approach strategy: evolving with the times while anchored in human truth. Joining Monks India is an exciting opportunity to shape how brands connect with people and culture, and thrive in a fast-changing landscape, even as communication itself redefines its own future,” said Mendhi.

During his career at BBDO India, he helped build the agency into one of India's most effective and creatively awarded shops. His landmark campaigns, including Ariel's #ShareTheLoad and Whisper’s #TouchThePickle, not only delivered strong business results but also became cultural movements, sparking national conversations and winning India’s first Cannes Glass Lion Grand Prix alongside numerous global awards.

Beyond advertising, Mendhi founded Bombay Picnics, a cultural food venture blending food, storytelling, and community.

He has also consulted for restaurants, hotels, and beverage brands, using his strategic lens to design menus and experiences that bring brand identity to life.

“Rajat's appointment represents a significant strengthening of our strategic capabilities in India,” said Desai. “He has a proven ability to turn cultural conversations into business movements. As Head of Planning, he brings the rare combination of cultural intelligence and commercial insight that helps brands thrive in the Indian market.”