New Delhi: FTA Global has appointed Srijita Das Roy as its Vice President of Brand & Communications. In the role, she will oversee the company’s internal and external brand narrative.

With over 11 years of experience in marketing and communications, Das Roy previously served as director at NP Digital India, where she managed major accounts, implemented client video testimonial programmes, and led cross-functional teams across SEO, paid media, social, and technology.

Senthil Kumar Hariram, Founder & Managing Director, FTA Global, said, “Srijita brings the right mix of strategic vision and hands-on execution. Her experience in building integrated delivery frameworks and leading cross-functional teams will help us strengthen FTA Global’s position as a Marketing Operating System. I am confident she will play a key role in accelerating our brand and market presence.”

Das Roy will focus on developing thought leadership platforms, digital communities, and internal brand transformation initiatives to reinforce FTA Global’s positioning.

Commenting on her new role, Srijita Das Roy said, “I’m truly excited to join FTA Global at this defining moment. I believe the true success of any company lies in putting people before the company. Building, not blaming, and earning it every single day is what creates lasting growth. In my experience, organizations that forget this lose their edge. My goal is to bring Senthil’s vision to life by building a brand that empowers both the company and its people to grow with purpose.”