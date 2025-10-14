New Delhi: Hamdard Foods India has launched a new campaign for its product, Hamdard Honey, positioning it as a natural and trusted alternative to refined sugar.

The campaign is fronted by actor Aditi Rao Hydari promoting Hamdard’s “No Compromise” philosophy centred around quality, purity and health.

Hyadri said, “For me, wellness is all about simple, pure choices—and Hamdard Honey represents that perfectly.”

Hamdard Honey aims to cater to consumers seeking natural and safe food choices. The product is positioned to be a natural and versatile alternative to refined sugar.

Hyadri said, “ It’s versatile, natural, and something I can trust completely. Whether I use it in my

morning routine or in recipes, Hamdard Honey assures me that I’m making the right choice for my health.”

Hamid Ahmed, CEO of Hamdard Foods India, said, “Hamdard Honey represents everything we stand for — quality, trust, and safety standards.” Hamdard further elaborated, “Consumers today are looking for natural alternatives to ultra-processed foods, and Hamdard Honey delivers exactly that. It’s not just about taste, it’s about life with the goodness of nature.”

Hamdard Honey campaigns to inspire families to adopt wiser lifestyles, emulating its long-standing no-compromise philosophy in terms of quality and food safety standards.

Watch the campaign here: