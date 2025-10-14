New Delhi: News18 Bangla’s Durga Puja campaign, created in collaboration with Daaker Shaaj, has been featured on Ads of the World, recognising its storytelling and creative approach.

Durga Puja is a major cultural celebration in Bengal, uniting people across communities and reflecting the region’s rich artistic and social traditions. The campaign uses the ubiquitous boom, crafted with Daaker Shaaj, to depict everyday Puja moments.

Written in Bengali, the copy highlights the diversity and vibrancy of the festival, capturing Kolkata’s iconic celebrations and the sense of togetherness it fosters.

The campaign, developed by Inner Circle, marks the second consecutive year that News18 Bangla’s Durga Puja effort has been recognised by Ads of the World, reflecting back-to-back acknowledgment for its creative storytelling.

Gourav Sinha, RMM East, Xiaomi India, said, “Durga Puja is not only a religious festival but an emotive experience for people of Bengal. This campaign of News18 Bangla brilliantly captures this spirit, blending its rich culture with compelling storytelling.”

L Muralikrishnan, CMO & Co-founder, Wow! Momo, added, “Durga Puja is not just a festival, it’s a celebration of myriad hues of what Bengal stands for; which is ‘For All. By All’! This campaign for News18 Bangla brilliantly captures this spirit, its inspiring to see seamless blend of cultural authenticity with inclusive storytelling, reminding us that great ideas not only engage but unite.”