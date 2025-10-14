Underdog creates new brand identity for People Home Finance

Mumbai: Independent agency Underdog has designed the new logo and visual identity for People Home Finance.

The work was led by Vikram Gaikwad and Vistasp Hodiwala. Underdog collaborated with Weaver Services on the project.

People Home Finance operates in the affordable housing finance segment, with a focus on smaller towns and cities.

Anil Kothuri

Anil Kothuri, MD & CEO, People Home Finance, said, “People Home Finance aspires to make its mark in the rapidly growing housing finance market by deploying technology mindfully. We wanted something distinctive and aspirational in the category. Our new brand name and the visual identity evoke our vision to enable home ownership for the people of India—and just like the auspicious peepul leaf, which symbolises shelter, growth, and prosperity, we hope to nurture new beginnings for countless families.”

He added, “Working with Underdog, we felt we were amongst friends who were always on the same page, and throughout the iterations, the only motivation was to ensure we were all proud and happy about the final output.”

Vikram Gaikwad

Vikram Gaikwad, Co-founder and CCO, equally pleased with how this identity has shaped up, commented, “Working with Anil and team was its own reward. They were so focused on their brief and what they wanted out of it that it made our job so much easier. We wanted to build an identity that feels approachable and people-first in the truest sense of the term; something that captures the real spirit behind home ownership in India. Hopefully, the logo accomplishes that.”

Vistasp Hodiwala

Vistasp Hodiwala, Co-founder and CCO, noted, “This transformation wasn’t just cosmetic; it’s a cultural repositioning. ‘People’ isn’t just in the name but a marker of the brand’s clear intent. So from the colours to the design, we had to make sure we communicated the essence in a way which made the brand stand out effortlessly in a very cluttered marketplace. But with seasoned professionals at the other end, this was fulfilling all the way.”