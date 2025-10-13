RED FM embraces the unapologetic spirit with ‘Keh Diya Na… Hum Nahi Sudhrenge’

New Delhi: 93.5 RED FM has introduced a new campaign titled ‘Keh Diya Na… Hum Nahi Sudhrenge’, positioned as a celebration of individuality, resilience, and authenticity.

The campaign reinterprets a phrase often used negatively, presenting it instead as a declaration of confidence and self-expression. According to RED FM, “Keh Diya Na” represents a witty, spirited attitude, while “Hum Nahi Sudhrenge” conveys the brand’s commitment to breaking conventions, challenging stereotypes, and recognising people who live life on their own terms.

Bringing from pop culture influences, the visuals highlight a diverse mix of individuals including students, professionals, creators, and comic characters, each reflecting distinct personalities and fearlessness. With its playful yet assertive tone, the campaign seeks to connect emotionally with listeners and brand collaborators alike.

RED FM said the initiative is being rolled out across its network of cities and will feature on multiple platforms including on-air, digital, and on-ground activations. With a digital community of over five million, the network intends to extend the campaign’s visibility through varied touchpoints.

The company stated that the campaign builds on RED FM’s past efforts to engage with contemporary cultural narratives through properties such as Dugga Dugga and Red Raas, alongside its digital-first content adaptations.

Through ‘Keh Diya Na… Hum Nahi Sudhrenge’, RED FM positions itself as continuing to back expressive, bold, and unconventional storytelling reflective of diverse voices across India.