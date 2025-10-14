0

Gaurav Ramdev moves on from Protean eGov Technologies

At Protean, Ramdev led brand, digital, growth and product marketing; PR and public affairs; and D2C and consumer insights. He joined the company as SVP and CMO in June 2023

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Gaurav Ramdev has stepped down as Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at Protean eGov Technologies. Sources said he is set to join a fintech company.

At Protean, Ramdev led brand, digital, growth and product marketing; PR and public affairs; and D2C and consumer insights. He joined the company as SVP and CMO in June 2023.

In 2024, ASSOCHAM appointed him Co-Chairperson of its National Council on Branding and Marketing for the 2024–25 term. He is also a member of ASCI’s Consumer Complaints Council.

Before Protean, Ramdev was Head of Marketing at RazorpayX. Earlier, he worked at The Coca-Cola Company as brand marketing lead for the Fanta trademark in India and Southwest Asia.

He began his career as a software engineer in geographic information systems at Satyam Computer Services and has held leadership roles at ITC, Orkla Group and Britannia Industries.

