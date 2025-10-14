New Delhi: Integrated communications firm SGA PR has bolstered its North India leadership with two senior hires. Divyata Kalhans joins as Senior Vice President & Head, North, while Nehha Gupta takes on the role of Vice President, Client Delight.

The consultancy works with founders and senior management to address business challenges through strategic communications and tailored narratives that shape brand image and perception, and plans to expand its presence across sectors such as fintech, deeptech, traveltech, and tourism.

Divyata Kalhans brings over 18 years of experience in strategic communications, having spent a decade at Adfactors PR, where she focused on storytelling and reputation-building for fintech, edtech, and other technology brands. She has also worked with Edelman, Ogilvy PR, and Hindustan Times, where she started her career in communications.

At SGA PR, she will oversee North India operations and support the firm’s expansion, with a particular focus on fintech and technology brands in the new economy.

Nehha Gupta, with nearly 18 years of experience in public relations and strategic communications, joins from Value 360 Communications, where she led campaigns for consumer, travel, VC, and technology brands.

Her career also includes roles at Weber Shandwick, IKEA India, and Citi. At SGA PR, she will focus on client strategy, delivery, and stakeholder engagement across North India.

Commenting on the appointments, Rahul Jain, Partner and Joint CEO at SGA PR, said, “SGA PR is growing significantly owing to its consultative thought process and bespoke, business-led approach. Today SGA PR partners with over 60 clients across fintech, BFSI, technology, chemicals, pharma, real estate, auto-ancillary PE/VC and new-age sectors.”

“The firm has delivered industry-first narratives for its clients. Divyata and Nehha bring the right mix of experience and sector expertise to help clients navigate complex business challenges through problem-solving communication strategies. Their leadership will be key to scaling SGA PR’s operations in North India”he added.

With an expanding client base and experienced talent joining the team, SGA PR continues to develop its approach of combining strategic insight, sector knowledge, and creativity to deliver measurable business impact across India.