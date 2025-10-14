New Delhi: As India enters its peak festive buying season, a report by advertising technology firm VDO.AI shows that consumer electronics ads on Connected TV (CTV) are achieving high viewer engagement.

The Consumer Electronics Ad Engagement Benchmark Study analysed over 200 campaigns and found an average video completion rate (VCR) of around 91%, up from 87% last year.

The study also noted a rise in interactive display ad performance, with Click-Through Rates (CTR) reaching 0.39% in Eastern India, compared with 0.26% last year.

For categories such as televisions, appliances, and personal gadgets, CTV is emerging as a key part of the consumer research process. Completion rates exceeding 90% indicate that viewers are watching ads in their entirety, while interactive display formats are driving engagement during active browsing.

Brands using advanced interactive ad formats, including API-triggered and contextual creatives, were able to integrate more seamlessly into consumer journeys, shifting advertising from a passive medium to an interactive experience.

Regional data from VDO.AI showed the highest display CTR in the East at 0.39%, followed by the South at 0.26%, the North at 0.23%, and the West at 0.22%. Scratch-to-Reveal displays were among the most widely adopted interactive formats, reflecting a shift toward consumer-initiated engagement.

Commenting on the findings, Arjit Sachdeva, Co-founder and CTO, VDO.AI, said, “Our recent study argues that such a high video completion rate is not simply a function of placement but of format and intent. Consumer electronics are inherently research-driven: buyers spend time evaluating specs, reviews, and demonstrations before purchase.”

“In that context, CTV’s distraction-free canvas lets brands tell longer, clearer stories that viewers are willing to watch to the end. Paired with high-engagement display formats, this data confirms that the most successful campaigns are blending entertainment with high-intent exploration” he added.

Industry estimates indicate that India’s consumer electronics advertising spends are expected to grow over 20% year-on-year during the festive quarter. VDO.AI’s findings suggest that this growth will be largely supported by formats combining interactivity, entertainment, and consumer intent, positioning CTV and interactive display as central components of advertising strategies.