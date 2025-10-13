New Delhi: WPP Media has secured the integrated media mandate for five key brands under Leeford Healthcare Limited’s consumer portfolio.
The mandate covers planning and buying across ATL and full-funnel digital, including e-commerce, quick commerce, performance marketing, and SEO.
The partnership is expected to strengthen Leeford’s visibility, enhance consumer engagement, and support business growth across its healthcare and personal care segments.
WPP Media will handle media strategy, planning, and buying across platforms, using data-driven approaches to ensure efficiency and measurable outcomes.
Commenting on the partnership, Navin Khemka, President, Client Solutions, WPP Media, South Asia, said, “Leeford Healthcare’s journey is deeply rooted in trusted healthcare while rapidly scaling into emerging categories like personal care and orthopaedics.
This mandate is more than just a media partnership; it is about shaping how a brand of scale and ambition connects with millions of consumers in an increasingly digital-first world. By bringing together data intelligence, commerce expertise, and creative storytelling, we will help build seamless consumer experiences across platforms and geographies. This win reaffirms our belief that the future of growth lies at the intersection of precision, performance, and purpose.”
Amit Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, Leeford Healthcare, said, “Our focus has always been on delivering trusted healthcare while transforming Leeford into a fast expanding consumer powerhouse, one that blends healthcare credibility with lifestyle relevance.
To scale this vision, we needed a partner who could combine strategic clarity with strong execution across our five strategic brands. WPP Media is best equipped to help strengthen our brands, enhance consumer engagement, and fuel the next chapter of our growth story across India.”