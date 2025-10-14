New Delhi: Google has globally launched a new "Sponsored results" label for advertisements on its search engine, grouping paid listings under a single header and introducing a feature to hide them.
The update, which began rolling out this week on both desktop and mobile devices worldwide, replaces individual "Sponsored" tags on each ad with a unified, larger label that applies to groups of text ads, limited to no more than four per section, and Shopping ads.
This new header remains visible as users scroll through the page, ensuring sponsored content is clearly distinguished from organic search results.
A key addition is the "Hide sponsored results" control, located at the bottom of the ad group. Users must scroll past the ads to access it, but once tapped, it collapses the entire section, allowing focus on non-paid listings.
Tapping again expands the ads. Google stated that testing showed this design helps users navigate the top of the search page more easily, enhancing the overall experience for the billions who use Search daily.
This change comes amid ongoing scrutiny of how tech giants display ads. Google has previously adjusted its labelling, shifting from bold "Ads" tags to subtler "Sponsored" ones in 2020, which faced criticism for blending paid and organic results too closely.
The company describes the latest update as part of efforts to maintain "industry-leading standards for ad label prominence" while making information discovery more seamless.
For users, the clearer grouping and hide option could foster greater trust and personalisation in search experiences.
Advertisers may see shifts in visibility and engagement, potentially requiring more compelling creatives to attract clicks from those who choose to view sponsored content.
Google's blog post emphasised that ad sizes remain unchanged, focusing the update on usability rather than expanding ad space.
The full rollout is expected to reach all users in the coming days, marking one of the most significant visual tweaks to Google Search ads in years.