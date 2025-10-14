Avalanche partners with BigAds to develop on-chain advertising solutions

New Delhi: Avalanche has announced a partnership with BigAds, a decentralised advertising network focused on in-game media, to introduce an on-chain model for digital advertising transactions.

The collaboration is designed to enhance transparency and fairness by enabling millions of ad microtransactions to operate directly on the Avalanche blockchain.

Traditional in-game advertising has often been criticised for being intrusive and offering limited value to players. While Web3 promised to create a more equitable ecosystem, scalability and efficiency have been key challenges.

BigAds seeks to address this by integrating artificial intelligence and a Human-Interest Graph to make ads more contextually relevant, while distributing rewards fairly among developers and players.

Avalanche’s blockchain infrastructure, known for its speed and low transaction costs, will allow BigAds to manage a higher volume of ad transactions efficiently.

Avalanche has invested $40,000 in BigAds to support the onboarding of new publishers and broaden its integrations. The company has also committed a $100,000 milestone-based grant, which will be released once BigAds crosses six million monthly on-chain transactions. The funding is expected to support infrastructure development and drive adoption within Avalanche’s gaming network.

“This partnership proves that decentralised advertising can finally scale,” said Devika Mittal, Regional Head at Ava Labs.

“By running millions of ad microtransactions fully on-chain, BigAds on Avalanche sets a new benchmark for transparency, fairness, and real-world utility. Advertising can now shift from being intrusive to being rewarding, powering new value for developers, real rewards for players, and trust for advertisers.”

Kahish Bansal, Founder and CEO of BigAds, added, “This partnership with Avalanche marks a turning point for in-game advertising. By bringing millions of ad transactions fully on-chain, we’re proving that ads can be transparent, rewarding, and fair for everyone: developers, players, and advertisers alike. It’s real utility and real scale for Web3.”

The collaboration is expected to generate employment opportunities across development, AI, data science, and business integration over the next year. It will also support game publishers adopting BigAds by creating new monetisation models, contributing to wider innovation within the Web3 gaming ecosystem.