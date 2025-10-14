New Delhi: UNIBIC Foods has announced the appointment of Ajay Bathija as its Chief Executive Officer.

In his new role, Bathija will oversee strategic growth initiatives, business expansion across domestic and international markets, and efforts to strengthen the company’s presence in India’s packaged foods sector.

Bathija brings over two decades of leadership experience in the fast-moving consumer goods and beverages industry. He has spent more than 18 years with The Coca-Cola Company, where he held senior leadership roles across marketing, brand strategy, and operations.

His responsibilities included leading the juices and colas categories, driving brand strategy across India and Southwest Asia, covering Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives, and serving as Managing Director for Coca-Cola Bangladesh.

Sandeep Reddy, Chairman of the Board of Directors, UNIBIC Foods, said, “We are delighted to welcome Ajay to UNIBIC at a pivotal time in the company’s growth story. His extensive experience in brand building, consumer marketing and franchise leadership will be invaluable as UNIBIC continues to strengthen its footprint in the packaged foods category.

We are confident that Ajay’s leadership will steer the company towards exceptional metrics and innovation while expanding our presence in both Indian and global markets.”

Expressing his thoughts on the appointment, Ajay Bathija, CEO, UNIBIC Foods, said, “I am truly excited to lead UNIBIC into its next phase of growth. The brand has established a distinct identity built on innovation, quality, and indulgence, values that deeply resonate with me. With the FMCG landscape evolving rapidly and recent policy tailwinds such as the rationalisation of GST creating a more favourable environment, this is an opportune time to accelerate UNIBIC’s growth momentum.

My focus will be on strengthening our product portfolio, deepening consumer engagement and expanding our market presence. Together with the team, I look forward to making UNIBIC a household name known for its great taste, strong brand values and uncompromising quality.”