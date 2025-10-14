New Delhi: Saatchi & Saatchi India has launched ‘Journeys of Imagination’, a festive campaign under Audi’s Journey with Audi platform, exploring the idea of people’s journeys while positioning Audi as a companion through these experiences. The campaign brings inspiration from Audi’s Progress through Technology philosophy.

The campaign celebrates how innovation and creativity drive progress, both on the road and beyond, and is led by a brand film featuring the Audi Q3 Sportback, alongside the Q5 and Q7 models.

The storytelling captures the essence of modern festive celebrations while keeping traditions alive, portraying how streets, colours, and moments come together to create a vivid tapestry of joy.

AI artist Omkar Korade and photographer Hashim Badani accompany the Audi Q3 Sportback on a journey through bustling urban landscapes. Their work transforms the visuals of the city into imaginative art that highlights creativity, festive energy, and the spirit of exploration. The campaign positions Audi not just as a vehicle but as a companion that enhances every drive, turning city journeys into canvases for discovery and festive expression.

Kartik Smetacek, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi India, said, “Audi has always championed innovation. And every new idea starts with a leap of imagination. So, for this year’s festive campaign, we collaborated with new-age creators Omkar Korade and Hashim Badani to reimagine how Mumbai celebrates the season. You will soon see their amazing AI art lighting up digital screens across the city.”

Gaurav Sinha, Head of Marketing & PR, Audi India, added, “Festivals in India are full of imagination and emotion, and we wanted this campaign to reflect that spirit in a way that feels fresh and modern.

‘Celebrating Journeys of Imagination’ is our tribute to how creativity, culture, and innovation come together during this time of the year. For Audi, our philosophy of ‘Progress through Technology’ became the inspiration behind reimagining India’s festive spirit through the lens of modern innovation and creativity.”

Atin Wahal, Executive Director, Saatchi & Saatchi India, further explained, “Our partnership with Audi is built on a shared vision of innovation and progress. It is focused on helping the brand connect meaningfully with audiences and drive creativity in the automotive space.

Together, we are crafting experiences and strategies that strengthen Audi’s long-term impact, relevance, and resonance in an ever-evolving market. This campaign is another step in that direction.”

Team Credits

CEO: Paritosh Srivastava

CCO: Kartik Smetacek

CSO: Ekta Relan

Executive Director: Atin Wahal

Senior Vice President: Karishma Menon

Creative Team: Balakrishna Gajelli, Reet Sawhney, Mihir Dalvi, Mehernaz Patel

Planning Team: Kritanya Mahajan

Account Management: Bijal Tanna, Purva Joshi

Watch the campaign films: