Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 7, 2026

- Jan 07, 2026 13:11 IST
Dentsu launches dentsu.Connect, a unified platform for data, AI, media and marketing operations
The new operating system brings together data, AI, analytics, martech and adtech to enable connected workflows and predictive decision-making for teams and clients.
- Jan 07, 2026 12:47 IST
JioHotstar and TVF to release series ‘Space Gen: Chandrayaan’ exploring Chandrayaan-2 mission and resilience
The five-episode series, starring Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran, delves into the human stories behind India's Chandrayaan-2 mission, premiering on January 23.
- Jan 07, 2026 12:29 IST
Prime Video India’s Head of Communications Aditi Chada steps down
Chada reflects on her five-year tenure at Prime Video India, expressing gratitude for her team, leadership, and the experiences that shaped her career.
- Jan 07, 2026 11:47 IST
Amul responds after YouTube video questions Masti Dahi hygiene
Indian dairy company calls the YouTube video misinformation, stressing that both pouch and cup variants meet FSSAI and internal quality standards.
- Jan 07, 2026 11:45 IST
Vietnam caps unskippable online ads at 5 seconds from Feb 15, 2026
Online platforms will not be allowed to make viewers wait beyond five seconds to skip video advertisements.
- Jan 07, 2026 11:43 IST
Madhav Nayak joins Kenvue as Vice President and CMO for Asia-Pacific
Nayak previously led marketing at KFC Asia, with senior roles at Meta and Unilever, bringing global experience across brand strategy and innovation.
- Jan 07, 2026 11:39 IST
Regulatory wars piling up in court; TDSAT turns new battleground
The telecom regulator flags a higher court-case load in FY25, with TDSAT pendency rising sharply as stakeholders increasingly litigate regulatory disputes.
- Jan 07, 2026 11:36 IST
JioStar signs 15 sponsors for Tata WPL 2026
Says the sponsor mix for the upcoming season reflects the Women's Premier League's expanding scale, credibility and appeal across consumer markets.
- Jan 07, 2026 11:31 IST
WPP Media retains Reckitt India’s integrated media duties, adds e-commerce mandate
Reckitt also appoints WPP Media to manage media planning and buying across 21 European markets globally, effective 1 January 2026.
- Jan 07, 2026 11:18 IST
OpenAI may eye Pinterest deal to strengthen AI data and commerce push: Report
The speculation stems from The Information's annual predictions for 2026, which suggested OpenAI could target Pinterest as its biggest acquisition yet.
- Jan 07, 2026 10:37 IST
Tata Capital takes women’s cricket to the gullies ahead of TATA WPL Season 4
The campaign marks Tata Capital's fourth consecutive year as a partner of the Women's Premier League and focuses on grassroots connections within women's cricket.
- Jan 07, 2026 10:32 IST
Univest appoints ex-Lenskart, AstroTalk leader Sachin Gupta as CMO
Former SEBI ED Girraj Prasad Garg joins as non-executive director; ex-BlinkX MD Gagan Singla named CEO, broking business, and former Creditas CTO Aman Bindal joins as chief AI and technology officer.
- Jan 07, 2026 10:30 IST
Federal Bank unveils refreshed brand identity with Fortuna Wave
The update introduces the Fortuna Wave insignia, reflecting authenticity, prosperity and togetherness, shaping visual consistency across digital and physical assets.
- Jan 07, 2026 10:27 IST
Roblox expands Gen Z ads push with Homepage Feature, programmatic access
The platform introduced "Homepage Feature" in closed beta, and expanded programmatic access via Amazon DSP, Liftoff, Index Exchange, Magnite and PubMatic.
- Jan 07, 2026 10:14 IST
FMCG volumes seen rising 5% in early 2026 on better macro indicators: Report
According to the December FMCG Pulse report from Worldpanel by Numerator, India's GDP expectations have been revised upwards, inflation is low, food inflation is negative, and many manufacturers are passing on these benefits to shoppers.
- Jan 07, 2026 10:01 IST
CTV adoption rises, but agencies struggle with control, overlap and consistency
CTV has scale, attention, and advertiser belief, but its hybrid TV–digital nature is exposing agency silos, uncoordinated buying practices, and execution challenges that now define the channel's biggest risk.
