New Delhi: Aditi Chada, Head of Communications at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios India, has announced her departure from the company after five years. In a LinkedIn post, she described her tenure as a period of learning, collaboration and professional growth.

“After five wonderful years, I’m leaving Prime Video with immense gratitude and pride. I’ve had the privilege of helping build and celebrate the brand in India, and I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved together. The work challenged me, stretched me, and shaped me, leaving me with experiences and learnings I’ll carry forward for a long time,” Chada wrote.

She expressed appreciation for her colleagues and leadership, adding, “My deepest appreciation to the entire Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios team, and to my communications colleagues across locales, for the collaboration, trust, and shared sense of purpose that made this journey so meaningful. To my managers over the years Paul Woodmansey, Sonia Huria, Tobias Tringali, thank you for your guidance, trust, and constant support. To my team, thank you for being my constant. Everything I accomplished here was possible because of you, and I have no doubt you’ll continue to raise the bar and make the brand shine.”

Chada concluded by hinting at her next professional step, stating, “As I step into something new very soon, I do so with a full heart, deep gratitude, and genuine excitement for what lies ahead.”

Her career spans senior communications and public relations roles across leading media and corporate organisations in India, including Viacom18, Mondelēz International, Marico, and Vaishnavi Corporate Communications, among others.