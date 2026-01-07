New Delhi: Tata Capital, the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group and Premier Partner of the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL), has launched its latest campaign, Champions Ki Galliyon Mein, ahead of the fourth season of the tournament.

The campaign coincides with the continued growth of women’s cricket in India, which has gained increased attention following the Indian women’s team’s recent victory at the Women’s World Cup. This year marks Tata Capital’s fourth consecutive association with the league, reflecting its ongoing involvement with the women’s game.

The campaign film is set in a neighbourhood gully and features young girls playing cricket on a makeshift pitch. The narrative unfolds as TATA WPL players Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Singh, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues join the game, drawing parallels with the early stages of their own cricketing journeys and highlighting the grassroots foundations of the sport.

Speaking on the campaign, Abonty Banerjee, COO, Digital, Technology and Marketing, Tata Capital, said, “Women’s cricket has reached a defining moment, and we are proud to have supported this journey from its early days. Our continued association with the TATA WPL reflects our strong belief in the league’s growing influence and its power to inspire across generations.

Champions Ki Galliyon Mein is a tribute to the courage and consistent support that transform raw talent into world-class champions and a reflection of our brand promise to always Count on Us, whether it’s nurturing ambition on the field or supporting aspirations beyond it.”

The campaign is being rolled out across television, digital platforms, social media and on-ground integrations during the tournament. The fourth season of the TATA Women’s Premier League is scheduled to begin on January 9, with matches to be held in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.

Watch the campaign film: