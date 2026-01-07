New Delhi: Ruder Finn, an independent communications and integrated marketing firm, has announced the promotion of Shivaram Lakshminarayan to Managing Director of its India operations.

Shivaram, who has led the company’s India business for nearly two years, will continue to develop business momentum and guide the firm’s innovation agenda, including the application of AI in a changing marketing and communications environment. He will be supported in his role by Malvika Sinha, who has been appointed Chief Client Officer for Ruder Finn India.

“We are delighted to elevate Shivaram to the MD of Ruder Finn India,” said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO, Ruder Finn. She added, “Shiv brings extensive market expertise, strong client relationships and valuable agency experience. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to win clients, nurture and develop talent and foster a culture of innovation that drives significant growth.

I am confident that, with Shiv and Malvika’s leadership, Ruder Finn India will continue to enhance its legacy and reputation for being a trusted partner to clients whilst delivering exceptional work.”

Atul Sharma, who previously led Ruder Finn India, is leaving the group. “I’d like to extend my thanks to Atul for his contributions to Ruder Finn, for his leadership in driving our business and our teams. I wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” said Bloomgarden.

“It’s an honor to lead this highly responsive results-driven team,” said Shivaram Lakshminarayan, MD, Ruder Finn India. “As India’s role in the global economy grows, my focus is helping our clients seize new opportunities. I look forward to advancing Ruder Finn’s ‘What’s Next’ vision with bold, integrated solutions that empower our clients locally and globally.”

“It has been an absolute honor to lead and build the Ruder Finn group in India and the Middle East,” said Atul Sharma. “Full of gratitude for the RF global leadership team for bringing me on board, as well as every employee and client who chose RF in such a hyper-competitive environment. Super excited to see the team being led by Shivaram, who I am certain will continue to build on the successes.”

Shivaram joined Ruder Finn India in 2024 as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing client solutions and leading new business efforts. In this role, he worked closely with business practices and global teams, helping optimise operational efficiencies and placing technology, data analytics, insights, and storytelling at the centre of operations.

Malvika Sinha joined Ruder Finn in January 2022 as Senior Vice President to lead the Technology Practice. She brings nearly two decades of experience in integrated communications for global brands and has worked across both agency and in-house roles.