New Delhi: Edelman India has appointed Jaskirat Singh Bawa as Senior Advisor, Risk and Issues Management, expanding its crisis and risk advisory capabilities in the country.

The appointment comes as organisations face increasing reputational exposure in an environment marked by rapid information flows, disinformation and evolving stakeholder scrutiny. Edelman’s crisis and risk work in India draws on data-led insights, multidisciplinary expertise and stakeholder analysis to support organisations in anticipating and managing reputational challenges.

Edelman’s Risk and Crisis offering is supported by its data and intelligence infrastructure, which focuses on early signal detection, sentiment mapping and real-time issue assessment. These capabilities are used to inform preparedness strategies and response planning across complex risk scenarios.

Commenting on the appointment, Bhavna Jagtiani, CEO of Edelman India, said, “As the nature of reputational risk evolves, we are deepening our expertise to help clients anticipate and navigate emerging challenges. Jaskirat’s experience in misinformation and trust and safety will further strengthen our ability to guide organizations through today’s complex risk landscape.”

Bawa brings nearly two decades of experience spanning global news, online trust and safety, and the analysis of narratives and reputational risk. He has led multi-market operations addressing disinformation and reputation risk for global technology platforms, and has worked on building teams and tools focused on information integrity. Earlier in his career, he served as a senior editor and correspondent with digital and broadcast news organisations including India Today and The Quint.

On joining Edelman, Jaskirat Singh Bawa said, “I am excited to join Edelman at a time when information integrity and managing reputational risk through trust and preparedness have never been more critical. Organizations face increasingly complex online threats like disinformation, which is now as critical as cyber security, and I look forward to helping clients anticipate and navigate these evolving challenges.”