Vietnam caps unskippable online ads at 5 seconds from Feb 15, 2026

New Delhi: Vietnam has notified fresh rules to curb intrusive online advertising, capping the wait time for skipping video ads and animated sequences at five seconds from February 15, 2026.

Online platforms will not be allowed to make viewers wait beyond five seconds to skip video advertisements. The regulation stated that users must be able to close static image ads without being forced to wait.

The regulation tightens norms for “non-fixed placement” ads, such as pop-up windows that appear while users are consuming content and cover all or part of the screen. These ads cannot use fake or hard-to-distinguish close icons and must allow users to close them with a single interaction.

Regulation also mandates that online ads carry clear icons and instructions for users to report content that violates the law, and options to refuse, close, or stop viewing inappropriate advertisements.

On enforcement, the regulation places responsibility on online advertisers to prevent and remove violating ads within 24 hours of a request from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism or other competent authorities.

In case of non-compliance, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, along with the Ministry of Public Security, can implement technical measures to block illegal advertisements and related services. Telecom companies and internet service providers are also required to block access within 24 hours of receiving an official request.

Separately, the amended Advertising Law, effective January 1, 2026, expands Vietnam’s online advertising framework and introduces requirements such as clear ad identification and user controls to disable or report inappropriate ads.