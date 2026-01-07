OpenAI may eye Pinterest deal to strengthen AI data and commerce push: Report

New Delhi: OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is being linked to a potential acquisition of Pinterest, in what is being described as a forward-looking prediction rather than a confirmed deal.

The speculation stems from The Information’s annual predictions for 2026, which suggested OpenAI could target Pinterest as its biggest acquisition yet, with a focus on strengthening its online shopping and advertising play.

The logic behind the forecast is data. Pinterest is a visual discovery platform with around 600 million monthly active users, and a large library of user-curated images, ideas and shopping intent that could be valuable for training and improving AI systems.

Market reaction followed the prediction. Pinterest shares rose about 3% on the day the report circulated, reflecting investor interest, even as there is no confirmation of talks.

The report has also triggered debate among users and industry watchers, with concerns ranging from platform “over-automation” to privacy questions if more AI-led discovery features are layered onto Pinterest’s human-curated experience.

Neither OpenAI nor Pinterest has publicly commented on the prediction.

Pinterest, in recent quarters, has positioned itself as a discovery and shopping platform and has highlighted growth in users and revenue, alongside continued investment in AI-led product features.