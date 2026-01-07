New Delhi: With municipal elections underway across Maharashtra, including the high-profile Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Aaj Tak is set to host Mumbai Manthan, a day-long political conclave scheduled for January 8, 2026.

The event will focus on the evolving civic and political landscape of the state, examining governance challenges, development priorities and political equations shaping urban local bodies across Maharashtra.

Leaders from both the ruling alliance and the opposition are expected to participate in a series of discussions centred on local governance, urban development and grassroots democracy.

The speaker line-up includes Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Ashish Shelar, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel, Varsha Gaikwad and Varun Sardesai, among other senior political figures.

The conclave will also feature perspectives from business and policy circles, with participants such as Niranjan Hiranandani and Nilesh Shah. Election analysts Sanjay Kumar, Pradeep Gupta and Amitabh Tiwari will provide data-led insights into voter behaviour and emerging electoral trends.