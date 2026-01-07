Roblox expands Gen Z ads push with Homepage Feature, programmatic access

New Delhi: Roblox has announced an expansion of its advertising platform at CES 2026, rolling out new immersive ad formats and widening programmatic buying access as it pitches itself as an “essential channel” for reaching Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

The company said the move is aimed at helping brands measure results and build “authentic, lasting connections” in creator-driven environments, as younger audiences shift from passive consumption to active participation.

Roblox said it is launching a new premium unit called Homepage Feature, which places brand campaigns on the Roblox homepage, the starting point for over 151 million daily active users. The ad is bought on a CPM basis and supports targeting and measurement options, Roblox said.

When users click the ad, the brand’s video creative is converted into an immersive 3D environment, without the need for complex development, the company added. Roblox said initial testing with brands and studios, including e.l.f., Sam’s Club, and Universal Pictures’ “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2,” showed “encouraging early signals” for advertisers.

“It’s so important to show up where your audience spends most of their time,” said Leslie Shepard, Lead of Partnerships and Growth Marketing, Sam’s Club, adding that the placement creates a stronger connection than “traditional” digital ad placements.

Roblox said the Homepage Feature is available in closed beta and will be offered as an always-on display format, allowing brands to reach their audience throughout the year.

The company said the new launch builds on the wider rollout of Rewarded Video, which creators have used in over 400 experiences, including titles such as Grow a Garden, Dress to Impress, Brookhaven and Plants vs. Brainrots. Roblox claimed that for over 1,000 brands, Rewarded Video is delivering completion rates of over 90% and viewability of over 95%.

On programmatic buying, Roblox said it is expanding access beyond its foundational partnership with Google. It announced integrations with demand-side platforms Amazon DSP and Liftoff, and supply-side platforms Index Exchange, Magnite and PubMatic, to open up Roblox’s premium video inventory to more advertisers.

“Brands are seeking distinctive ways to engage Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences in immersive environments,” said Chris Conetta, Director, Amazon DSP, adding that the partnership expands Amazon’s programmatic capabilities in creator-driven environments.

Magnite’s Mike Laband, Group SVP, Revenue, US, said the partnership would open new opportunities for creators to generate revenue via premium advertising, while giving brands a way to connect with “leaned-in audiences at scale.”

Roblox also highlighted recent and upcoming brand activations on the platform. It said seven of the 10 top-grossing US domestic films last year were activated on Roblox and cited Universal’s “Jurassic World Rebirth” delivering around 2 billion impressions, and “Wicked: For Good” delivering almost 8 billion impressions through a multiworld, multiformat campaign.

In sports, Roblox pointed to experiences linked to major leagues, including FIFA Super Soccer with updates tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026, NFL Super Bowl LX content inside NFL Universe Football, and the NBA’s launch of NBA Champions and NBA Heroes in partnership with the Players Association.

In toys and family entertainment, Roblox said Mattel is expanding its partnership in 2026 with games across brands, including Monster High, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe and UNO.

The company also cited financial services brand H&R Block returning after a 2025 campaign that combined paid media and immersive integrations to introduce concepts such as tax implications of in-game earnings. “Integrating tax information for gamers into Roblox allows H&R Block to reach customers who have less experience with the tax filing process,” said Andrew Martinson, Senior Manager, H&R Block.