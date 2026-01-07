Univest appoints ex-Lenskart, AstroTalk leader Sachin Gupta as CMO

New Delhi: Wealth-tech and broking platform Univest has appointed Sachin Gupta, a former senior leader at Lenskart and AstroTalk, as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Alongside Gupta’s appointment, Univest has named Girraj Prasad Garg, former Executive Director at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), as Non-Executive Director.

It has also appointed Gagan Singla, former Managing Director at BlinkX and a senior leader at HDFC Securities and Angel Broking, as CEO, Broking Business, and Aman Bindal, former CTO at Creditas, as Chief AI and Technology Officer.

Univest said the appointments will strengthen capabilities across regulatory oversight, brand and growth, product, technology, analytics-led expansion and P&L ownership as it enters the next phase of scale.

The company said it has recorded over 150% year-on-year growth, even as parts of the broking industry have seen moderation linked to regulatory changes and shifting market conditions.

Backed by Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), Univest said it is targeting over 200% growth by FY 2026-27, driven by expanding product offerings and a focus on investor trust.

As part of its growth strategy, Univest said it has recently launched its mutual fund business with a research-first, goal-linked mutual fund advisory model. The offering maps investor goals with mutual funds and keeps portfolios aligned through continuous monitoring, the company said.

Univest said the mutual fund offering is powered by a Human plus AI research framework. It includes regular mutual fund plans for long-term investors and UniClub (Pro MF), which it described as a premium solution offering analyst-built portfolios that are actively reviewed and rebalanced.

“With our expansion into mutual funds and a continued focus on research-led advisory, we are building a platform that helps investors stay disciplined and focused on long-term wealth creation,” Pranit Arora, Co-Founder and CEO, Univest, said.

Univest said it is positioning itself as a one-stop wealth operating system bringing together advisory, broking and mutual funds in a single research-driven ecosystem for goal-oriented investment outcomes.