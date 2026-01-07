Why brands are gravitating towards Himesh Reshammiya

New Delhi: Indian playback singer Himesh Reshammiya feels like an artefact from a parallel pop universe that had somehow crashed into Instagram. From Swiggy Instamart’s New Year political parody to Foxtale’s skincare-meets “Tandoori Nights” spectacle, from Crocs’ “Your Crocs, Your Rizz” to KFC’s Ravi Kumar-fuelled Epic Savers, Reshammiya quietly emerged as one of the most effective brand magnets in India. Not despite being from a different era, but precisely because of it.

Foxtale’s “TAN-doori Days” reimagines Reshammiya for Gen Z humour

Foxtale’s “TAN-doori Days” campaign did not just reference Reshammiya’s legacy; it rebuilt it within the brand’s universe. Reimagining “Tandoori Nights” as a skincare metaphor reflected exactly the kind of absurd cultural crossover Gen Z responded to. The campaign did not ask viewers to take Reshammiya seriously. It asked them to take the joke seriously.

From gym sequences packed with meme-ready dialogue to the dramatic reveal of skincare jars tucked inside his jacket, the film demonstrated a crucial insight. Reshammiya performed best when he was in on the joke. His Badass Ravi Kumar energy, unbroken eye contact and theatrical masculinity were exaggerated to the point of parody, yet delivered with absolute sincerity.

Swiggy Instamart casts Reshammiya as the face of a never-ending New Year celebration



Swiggy Instamart’s New Year campaign stood out as a masterclass in cultural positioning. Cast as a dramatic political leader announcing a never-ending “party”, Reshammiya leaned fully into his larger-than-life delivery. Lines such as “Ek party jo kabhi khatam na ho” and the absurdist C.A.P. (Chalo Aur Party Karo) yojna worked not because they were subtle, but because they were deliberately loud and theatrical. The film borrowed the grammar of breaking news debates and political announcements but filtered it through Reshammiya’s unmistakable persona. The result felt less like conventional advertising and more like internet content engineered for clipping, remixing and sharing.

Crocs’ “Your Crocs, Your Rizz” campaign turns Reshammiya into a confidence icon

Crocs’ “Your Crocs, Your Rizz” film distilled this appeal with clarity. A slowed, reverbed version of “Dil Ke Taj Mahal Mein”, trademark poses and a casual restaurant setting created a tone that felt weird, self-aware and internet-native. Reshammiya was not selling footwear; he was selling confidence through unapologetic individuality, closely aligned with Crocs’ global brand ethos.

KFC’s Epic Savers campaign amplifies Reshammiya’s persona with theatrical satire

KFC’s Ravi Kumar-led Epic Savers campaign followed a similar logic. Sunglasses, slow-motion entries and absurd declarations such as “Duniya mein kuch bhi epic nahi hota jab tak Ravi Kumar na kahe” pushed theatrical masculinity into open satire. The brand did not dilute Reshammiya’s persona. It amplified it.

Then there was Vicks, perhaps the most telling moment of all. During a live concert, mid-performance, Reshammiya casually dropped the iconic line, “Vicks ki goli lo, khich khich duur karo.” There was no signage, no campaign and no disclosure. It was cultural muscle memory activated in real time. Vicks did not create that moment. It simply claimed what already existed. In today’s marketing landscape, earned moments continued to carry far more weight than carefully engineered ones.

In a digital ecosystem saturated with identical creators, interchangeable reels and overly manicured brand voices, Reshammiya feels refreshingly analogue. For Gen Z, engaging with Reshammiya became a form of cultural play: nostalgia they never lived, repackaged as humour. For millennials, it was memory reactivated through irony. For brands, it delivered cross-generational relevance through a single casting decision.

In an age of quiet luxury and curated cool, Himesh Reshammiya’s loud, unapologetic, meme-ready energy felt almost rebellious. And that’s how Reshammiya did not chase trends. He became one.