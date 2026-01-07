FMCG volumes seen rising 5% in early 2026 on better macro indicators: Report

New Delhi: The FMCG sector is witnessing a strong pick-up, helped by robust macroeconomic indicators, and a 5% volume growth is expected in the 'first few months' of this year, a Worldpanel report said.

According to the December FMCG Pulse report from Worldpanel by Numerator, India's GDP expectations have been revised upwards, inflation is low, and food inflation is negative, and many manufacturers are passing on these benefits to shoppers.

Moreover, the banking sector regulator, the RBI's consumer confidence index, also indicates that consumer confidence is returning.

"With the macro-economic indicators being strong and FMCG also seeing an uptick correspondingly, we expect the coming quarters to strongly build on the momentum. A 5% FMCG volume growth from a household perspective is possible within the first few months of the next year (2026)," the report from Worldpanel by Numerator, said.

Worldpanel by Numerator provides currency-grade consumer data representing nearly 6 billion consumers in 65+ markets, offering brands a multi-dimensional view of how people think, how they shop, and how they consume, so they can set bold strategies and drive sustainable business impact.

The report highlighted that, after nearly 18 months of lukewarm performance, FMCG registered a 5.3% growth in the quarter ended October.

"This 5.3% growth is the best growth registered since the quarter ending April 2024 and is at least a percentage point higher than the growth seen in the preceding quarter (i.e., the quarter ending July 2025) or the same quarter last year (i.e., the quarter ending October 2024)," it said.

However, FMCG annual-level growth for MAT (moving annual turnover) in October 2025 remained behind the previous year's growth -- 4.2% against 4.9%.

"The late turnaround means that the 2025 FMCG will remain behind the 2024 FMCG by a distance," said K Ramakrishnan, Managing Director- South Asia Worldpanel by Numerator.

The report also highlighted a stagnation in the average number of shopping trips for buying FMCG products, which remained at 157 in 2024 and 2025.

"Before COVID, India was shopping 139 times for FMCG products. Courtesy of the lockdowns, this number reduced to 130 times during the first year of COVID. However, shopping trips saw unhindered growth from then on until now, when, for the first time, we see stagnation," it said.